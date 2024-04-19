People are sharing the irksome phrases that really get their goat – 18 proper mood-killers

Life angry

Over on Reddit people have been sharing the phrases that really get their goat.

And it’s a salutary lesson for any of us who might occasionally use one of these or – alternatively – a most reassuring read that you’re not the only who ABSOLUTELY HATES it whenever people say one of these.

Here’s how it started, after SnooPandas3480 asked this.

‘What is something people always say that just pisses you off?’

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and which 18 of these kill your mood stone dead.

1.

“I don’t have a filter.”

‘Yes, you do. You just choose to be rude, gross, inappropriate or whatever and excuse yourself by saying that you don’t have a filter.’

LoveBeach8

2.

“Money doesn’t buy happiness”

‘It sure is a lot easier to live when all of your basic needs are met though.’

Jodosodojo

3.

“My truth.”

Difficult-Rough-1360

4.

“Don’t be a stranger.”

‘This is almost always said by people who make zero effort to reach out and stay in touch. That responsibility falls on me 90% of the time.’

plasma_dan

5.

“Everything happens for a reason”

‘Yes, but sometimes the reason is “because people suck”

Deathofpsyche

6.

“Nobody wants to work”

‘I can assure you they do, they just don’t wanna be screwed over anymore.’

DoctorTaco123

7.

‘Calm down.’

‘Usually when I’m calmer than they are.’

Additional-Judge-312

8.

“You can sleep when you’re dead”

‘I worked nights so I was always tired during family gatherings and holiday parties. Someone would always make this comment if they saw me tired, sometimes more than one person at an event.’

chewedgummiebears

9.

“Can you please come into work today?”

FragrantAd859