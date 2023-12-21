People made movie titles ‘less intense’ and it was one of the most enjoyable Twitter moments of the year

Best Of

Twitter isn’t as much fun as it used to be, as anyone who is still there will tell you. It’s not even called Twitter anymore.

But every now and again something happens to turn the clock right back to the old days, and in the whole of 2023 it didn’t get much better than this.

It started after screenwriter, author and producer @jakethornton challenged people to do this.

Make a movie title less intense. I’ll go first. Mission: Possible. — Jake Thornton (@jakethornton) January 9, 2023

And it prompted no end of very funny replies like this from the great Michael McKean (Better Call Saul was robbed! Again!).

And this!

Scott Pilgrim vs. His Small Circle of Emo Friends in the Greater Toronto Area https://t.co/TXxM6nQOGa — Captain Disillusion (@CDisillusion) January 11, 2023

And these 30 lukewarm classics surely all deserve an award.

1.

Some Like It Room Temperature — Banjo Pickin’ Chicken (@HJablowmi1234) January 10, 2023

2.

Roomba Cop — Haven McCord (@HMcCor) January 9, 2023

3.

Apocalypse Soon. — Jake Thornton (@jakethornton) January 9, 2023

4.

The Buns of Navarone. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) January 11, 2023

5.

Die Mildly — Glen Zipper (@Zipper) January 10, 2023

6.

1 Dalmatian — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 10, 2023

7.

Excuse Me, But Have you Seen the Red October? — Craig Bruce Smith (@craigbrucesmith) January 11, 2023

8.

Brunch at Tiffany’s. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 11, 2023

9.

10.

Some of the President’s Men — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 11, 2023

11.

Harry Potter & the Chamber of Public Knowledge — Joshua Erenberg (@JoshErenberg) January 10, 2023

12.

NIGHT OF THE LIVING — Casey Tebo (@caseyshoots) January 11, 2023

13.

On the Orient Express — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 11, 2023

14.

The Empire Minds Its Own Business — Ian Boothby (@IanBoothby) January 11, 2023

15.