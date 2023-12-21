People shared the out of date cultural references that simply refuse to die and it’s one of our favourite Twitter natters of the year

Best Of

It was the great @NickMotown who started this all off when he asked his Twitter followers a question about which ‘out-of-date cultural references’ they had heard recently.

What’s the most out-of-date cultural reference you’ve heard recently? I was walking with my dad yesterday, and when he saw a cat leap in a single bound from the path up onto a wall about 6ft high, he said “I bet he drinks Carling Black Label”, and I cannot stop laughing. — Jason (@NickMotown) March 12, 2023

And it prompted no end of responses, turning into one of the year’s most entertaining (and relatable) Twitter chats of the year.

1.

Don’t get me started about how often “Rock on Tommy” still gets uttered in my house — nathan bevan (@nathbevan) March 12, 2023

2.

“Course you can, Malcolm” and “Thass ’andy ’Arry – stick it in the oven” still get used regularly round our house. Both c. 1978. On a side note, did you know that Nigel Plaskitt, who played Malcolm, is the puppeteer of the PG Tips monkey? — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) March 12, 2023

3.

I described a tricky task as “like The Krypton Factor” to a baffled young person. — Kat (@mostly_sleepy) March 12, 2023

4.

I was walking down the street a few months ago when a man in a car pulled up, waited a minute or so for me to walk past him, wound his window down and shouted “nice flares, huggy bear” before driving off. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 12, 2023

5.

I still regularly say “Magic Our Maurice”. Oh No it’s Selwyn Froggitt last aired in 1978. — Neil (@_Enanem_) March 12, 2023

6.

Sometimes when I hold the door for someone I say ‘ hi… I’m Carlton your doorman’…they have no idea….( Mary Tylor Moore in case no one in the WHOLE world remembers…) — Marey Devlin (@MareyDevlin) March 12, 2023

7.

Everybody of course says “ Language Timothy”- in THAT voice from the Sitcom Sorry with Ronnie Corbett- ended 1988?! Don’t they?? — Sheila (@giddypop) March 12, 2023

8.

I still use “more holidays than Judith Chalmers”. — Dave (@MrDaveLewis) March 12, 2023

9.