This American family’s itinerary for their UK trip was one of the most jaw-dropping reads of the year

A leading contender for jaw dropper of the year was surely this American family’s plan for a week’s holiday in the UK.

They decided to share their proposed itinerary on a ‘UK Travel’ page of Reddit to see what others thought of their plans.

Their itinerary was spotted by KRS who shared it on her Twitter account. Let’s have a look.

Okay fellow British travel enthusiasts. I think we have it. I give you the most UTTERLY UNHINGED travel itinerary I’ve ever seen. They are staying in… wait for it… PENRITH!! pic.twitter.com/F5pcq59Kyb — KRS (@kathryn_rose123) October 2, 2023

And a closer look..

That’s quite the itinerary. Do they think The UK is the size of The Isle of Wight? Others also spotted potential flaws and pitfalls…

The Lake District is definitely where you want to be driving on the left for the first time. In winter. — Martin (@Martin_H_1986) October 2, 2023

Oh but they won’t be. Once they’re acclimatised, they’ll be using it as a convenient base base to explore *checks notes* Scotland, Cornwall, London and Stonehenge. As separate trips — KRS (@kathryn_rose123) October 2, 2023

Not sure what they’re going to achieve with a trip like that……… there’s probably worst places to stay too — Pete Robinson (@PeteRobinson985) October 2, 2023

Exhaustion. They’re going to achieve exhaustion — KRS (@kathryn_rose123) October 2, 2023

I think these guys are basing their idea of British geography on having seen Robin Hood Prince of Thieves… https://t.co/SZVUaGcXBM — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) October 2, 2023

No concept of distances at all ! Good luck to them ! — BETTY REDONDO (@bettyredondo) October 3, 2023

This is exhausting and someone needs to tell them our trains are rubbish — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) October 3, 2023

One of the few redeeming features of this itinerary is the fact it’s impossible. — Philip Woodward (@philw1982) October 2, 2023

They will be lucky to get out the other end of Ambleside by the Tuesday. — Dave Taskis (@FatherFantaskis) October 2, 2023

Surely they can squeeze in the Cotswolds, Oxford and Bath? Otherwise, they won’t be able to say they’ve “done” the UK — Sarah Hunt Antiques (@sarahhuntantiq) October 3, 2023

They should absolutely consider a day trip to Shetland. — David Lewis (@drl) October 3, 2023

One train issue (which is guaranteed) and their entire week will be on its knees. I’m absolutely dying to know how this trip works out for them – I hope it’s documented somewhere! — Melly (@MellyMaestro) October 3, 2023

Amazing stuff here. The Penrith>Cornwall overnight trip is a real highlight, you’d get about an hour in the hotel if you’re lucky! https://t.co/3u4jJaFxHn — Doug Kerr (@dougkerrrrr) October 3, 2023

And here’s a lovely reply to the family from Reddit itself…

And because it was Reddit, people suspected that maybe it might not be all it seemed. Whatever they got up to, we wish them a happy holiday.

Source @kathryn_rose123 Image Unsplash Image Unsplash