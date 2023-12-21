Best Of

This American family’s itinerary for their UK trip was one of the most jaw-dropping reads of the year

Poke Staff. Updated December 21st, 2023

A leading contender for jaw dropper of the year was surely this American family’s plan for a week’s holiday in the UK.

They decided to share their proposed itinerary on a ‘UK Travel’ page of Reddit to see what others thought of their plans.

Their itinerary was spotted by KRS who shared it on her Twitter account. Let’s have a look.

And a closer look..

That’s quite the itinerary. Do they think The UK is the size of The Isle of Wight? Others also spotted potential flaws and pitfalls…

And here’s a lovely reply to the family from Reddit itself…

And because it was Reddit, people suspected that maybe it might not be all it seemed. Whatever they got up to, we wish them a happy holiday.

