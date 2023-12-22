Celebrity

This clip of James Acaster in Kettering for an old Christmas special went wildly viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated December 22nd, 2023

We’ve written plenty of times about James Acaster over the years but we don’t remember a video going quite so viral as this one.

It’s a clip of the great man returning to Kettering for a Sky Christmas special, which is a good a hook as any to pay it one more visit.

The one-off from 2017 featured the comic on his trip to his hometown to turn on the Christmas lights. Except he didn’t just do the big switch on, he also did things like this, and it’s magnificent stuff.

It went viral again it was shard by @cowboyacaster and it’s 44 seconds very well spent.

More James Acaster, please!

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

Source Twitter @cowboyacaster