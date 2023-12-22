This clip of James Acaster in Kettering for an old Christmas special went wildly viral all over again

Celebrity

We’ve written plenty of times about James Acaster over the years but we don’t remember a video going quite so viral as this one.

It’s a clip of the great man returning to Kettering for a Sky Christmas special, which is a good a hook as any to pay it one more visit.

The one-off from 2017 featured the comic on his trip to his hometown to turn on the Christmas lights. Except he didn’t just do the big switch on, he also did things like this, and it’s magnificent stuff.

It went viral again it was shard by @cowboyacaster and it’s 44 seconds very well spent.

More James Acaster, please!

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

just perfection https://t.co/mMH9DBlFNx — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) July 16, 2023

the look around 4 seconds in is GOAT shit https://t.co/BJtRuXqqDN — Hamas Tracksuit (@pgofton) July 17, 2023

Every single doorstep canvasser has had this exact conversation in this exact order https://t.co/V30s0DCieQ — Cllr Alisha Lewis (@Alishacmlewis) July 15, 2023

The way Acaster says ‘abroad’ at the end of this clip, with such weary resignation, had me bellowing with laughter https://t.co/yhUMq8pQc7 — Paul | @katamaridumassy.bsky.social (@katamaridumassy) July 17, 2023

Source Twitter @cowboyacaster