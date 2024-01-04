Martin Daubney lost the news again on GB News and it’s 24 seconds well spent
You’ll remember Martin Daubney and that most unfortunate on-air meltdown suffered by the GB News presenter last year.
Daniel Khalife had been found in Chiswick and apprehended by police. Martin Daubney here on GB News #GBNews making an absolute horlicks of this important breaking news. It’s like a parody of amateur it’s that bad! pic.twitter.com/5AgCIKfmXV
— Phil Jones “Unofficial” (@PhilJonesy3) September 9, 2023
Well we regret to say he’s been at it again – well, strictly speaking the camera operator has – and it’s another 24 seconds well spent, shared by the
The GB News amateur hour enters its 17,000th hour pic.twitter.com/iUMRPIRY5J
— GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) January 3, 2024
Perfect.
Thank you for watching this so I don’t have to.
— Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) January 3, 2024
“It’s all gone wrong” pic.twitter.com/333mPjzYKm
— Sebastian Coe (@SEBdotCOEdotUK) January 3, 2024
Martin – you’ve lost the news!
— Derek Pakora (@DeathlyAcorn) January 3, 2024
“Only we can save Britain”
Can’t even work a camera. https://t.co/33DK4bLT5N
— C (@avalanche_7) January 3, 2024
Source @GBNewsSpin