Martin Daubney lost the news again on GB News and it’s 24 seconds well spent

Poke Staff. Updated January 4th, 2024

You’ll remember Martin Daubney and that most unfortunate on-air meltdown suffered by the GB News presenter last year.

Well we regret to say he’s been at it again – well, strictly speaking the camera operator has – and it’s another 24 seconds well spent, shared by the

Perfect.

Source @GBNewsSpin