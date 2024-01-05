An Independent article caused drama by suggesting theatre etiquette has gone too far – 17 one-star reviews

Entertainment

During an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, actor Andrew Scott revealed that he’d paused a 2017 performance of Hamlet – during the famous soliloquy, no less – because an audience member was using his laptop.

#lgbtnews ♬ original sound – PinkNews ️‍️‍⚧️ @pinknews Before #AndrewScott was known as Fleabag‘s Hot Priest, the Irish actor wowed everyone with his one-man production of #Hamlet . Well, almost everyone. The Irish actor has big-screen, stage and TV successes to his name, but the pinnacle of his thespian career possibly came when he appeared in Robert Icke’s adaptation of #Shakespeare ’s tragedy Hamlet at the Almeida Theatre in 2017. The powerhouse performance secured Scott an Olivier Award nomination, critical praise and audience adoration. But, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he recalled during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused film podcast with #JoshHorowitz . After the host asked whether he had ever been thrown by someone in the audience, the BAFTA-winning actor laughingly recalled one memorable performance where a man pulled out a laptop during the play. “I was in the middle of ‘To be or f**king not to be’,” Scott said. “I was pausing and [the stage team] were like ‘get on with it’ and I was like ‘there’s no way’ and he [the audience member] didn’t realise.” Scott re-enacted the threatening glare he shot at the unsuspecting theatre-goer. Eventually, after lots of nudging from the woman beside him, the laptop owner snapped the lid shut. #Sherlock star Scott appeared on the film podcast alongside Claire Foy, his co-star in the upcoming Andrew Haigh film #AllofUsStrangers , a queer adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s novel Strangers. The critically acclaimed film follows the devastating love story between screenwriter Adam (Scott) and his lonely tower-block neighbour Harry, played by Paul Mescal. #lgbtq

The Arts Editor of The Independent, Jessie Thompson, was inspired to share her hot take on the etiquette of theatre audiences – and it took a turn.

She wrote –

“I, too, find myself not liking the thought of being hemmed into the stalls with a stuffy crowd, where you might be shamed for saying or doing the wrong thing. I could be lounging around lost in a novel, stuffing my face in front of a big screen, or dancing in a crowd at a concert.”

Her depiction of etiquette as a restriction on freedoms, rather than respect for actors and the rest of the audience, went down like someone yelling “Macbeth” backstage at a rehearsal.

1.

Rules arent needed, Jessie, juet some basic bloody manners pic.twitter.com/QJibTxzjAN — Pip (@pipmadeley) January 4, 2024

2.

who do these actor luvvie snowflakes think they are, expecting audiences to pay attention & not use a couple of quiet hours in the theatre to book a supermarket delivery or Facetime family overseas pic.twitter.com/bY5USl5HpV — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) January 4, 2024

3.

In my own brief acting career – at the height of the 'in yer face' era I managed to smack a critic er…. literally in the face with a truncheon….. on press night. Several members of the audience fled the scene. That's the way to do etiquette. https://t.co/tSILrA1wnJ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 4, 2024

4.

Thank god for people like Jessie, talking sense. I’m desperate to see Matt Smith play in Ibsen, come Feb, but I’ll be dammed if I’m sacrificing my all important drum practice. He’s a proper actor, he can work round me. pic.twitter.com/3pARvm0EQq — Gillian McShane (@GillianMcShane) January 4, 2024

5.

Jessie, listen, it’s not so much “etiquette” here as “act 3 of Hamlet isn’t the time or place for the HR Teams call” pic.twitter.com/Oa0FxhNHpa — Dr Emily Garside (@EmiGarside) January 4, 2024

6.

I dunno, it’s almost as if performers are trying to concentrate on giving their best, and maybe audience members could just wait until the interval? pic.twitter.com/hmmwBhwq1j — Justin Lewis (whenisbirths on rival platforms) (@WhenIsBirths) January 4, 2024

7.

Alternatively, people could just stop being entitled assholes who ruin everyone else's experience. https://t.co/YwP6J0Fc6V — Marianne (@lazyfactchecker) January 4, 2024

8.

I don't think there is ever a scenario where I would bring a laptop to a theatre performance, never mind while watching a play. Also watching Hamlet live is incredible (shoutout Globe on Tour at Bungay Castle!) https://t.co/d4Ghl4EODR — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) January 4, 2024

9.