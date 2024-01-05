Celebrity

Christopher Nolan was trolled in person by an instructor during a Peloton class and someone found the video and it’s a hilarious 5-star treat

John Plunkett. Updated January 5th, 2024

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan was accepting a prestigious award from New York film critics this week when he spoke about the perils – or otherwise – of reading reviews of his movies.

Specifically, he recalled the moment he just happened to be in a Peloton class when the instructor – in the sort of billion-to-one sort chance not uncommon in his films – started to slag off his (inordinately complicated) film, Tenet.

And we mention it because fans unearthed the very clip in which the Peloton instructor took to task and it’s a hilarious 5-star treat.

First off, here is Tenet’s acceptance speech at the New York Film Critics Circle awards (skip to one minute for the important bit, if you’d rather).

And here’s the clip – the actual clip – of when it happened!

Incredible.

It’s Jenn Sherman, just in case you’re interested, talking about Tenet back in 2020.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it today.

And just in case, like Jenn, you were a little bit confused …

Source @JacobOller