Christopher Nolan was trolled in person by an instructor during a Peloton class and someone found the video and it’s a hilarious 5-star treat

Celebrity

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan was accepting a prestigious award from New York film critics this week when he spoke about the perils – or otherwise – of reading reviews of his movies.

Specifically, he recalled the moment he just happened to be in a Peloton class when the instructor – in the sort of billion-to-one sort chance not uncommon in his films – started to slag off his (inordinately complicated) film, Tenet.

And we mention it because fans unearthed the very clip in which the Peloton instructor took to task and it’s a hilarious 5-star treat.

First off, here is Tenet’s acceptance speech at the New York Film Critics Circle awards (skip to one minute for the important bit, if you’d rather).

Christopher Nolan accepting the Best Director award at #NYFCC for OPPENHEIMER #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/eHGnmuOUMC — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 4, 2024

And here’s the clip – the actual clip – of when it happened!

They found the Peloton instructor and she’s brutal pic.twitter.com/i79Css1NLG https://t.co/dRcYUakC3C — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) January 4, 2024

Incredible.

It’s Jenn Sherman, just in case you’re interested, talking about Tenet back in 2020.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it today.

mental image of Nolan on the exercise bike sweaty and on the verge of death and then hearing this.. gotta be one of the funniest things of all time https://t.co/WINAZ4J6cB — fka docnoir (@DocNoirII) January 4, 2024

never going to the gym again on the off chance someone there will roast my writing — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) January 4, 2024

real film criticism is back. she’s wrong, but it’s so back https://t.co/R10Bm86S1l — holmes (@charlesxholmes) January 4, 2024

never safe from the haters, even on your internet bike — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) January 4, 2024

A girl I was going out with asked me to make a powerpoint explaining Tenet, I did. I've used it on 3 other dates since then whenever Tenet confusion comes up. https://t.co/l8RGGG6OtS — Jason Carman (@jasonjoyride) January 5, 2024

I've never wanted a Peloton until now. I'd live for her trashing Hollywood movies every workout — Quen LW ⚫️ Playlist Papi (@findnewmusichva) January 5, 2024

Nolan sending her a photo of her own house shot on IMAX https://t.co/FKGtod6UBH — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) January 4, 2024

i just want to see her reaction to him being in her class lol — Colby (@thewordiswhat_) January 4, 2024

And just in case, like Jenn, you were a little bit confused …

If anyone does want to understand Tenethttps://t.co/XJXW4AJeLq — Film Colossus (@FilmColossus) January 4, 2024

Source @JacobOller