This joyous clip of Sting being interviewed by Reeves and Mortimer has been doing the rounds again and it’s a proper treat
We are huge fans of Reeves and Mortimer and it’s always a treat when old clips resurface on Twitter so we can enjoy them all over again. This all-time classic clip has been posted by writer James Hogg. It features the Reeves and Mortimer ‘Stott Brothers’ characters conducting a wonderfully chaotic and hilarious interview with Sting. It all gets a bit too much for the Geordie singer…
Zetland's most eligible bachelors, David and Donald Stott, interview Mr Sting who uses his mind.
This might just make your evening. pic.twitter.com/U2yV5LNSdZ
— James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 26, 2023
Amazing. Pretty much everyone else agreed…
I love how they utterly break Sting.
— Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) December 27, 2023
Love this. Makes me want a nice relaxing poo.
— Will P (@spr1ngheeljack) December 27, 2023
I like how Sting has come dressed as a sofa.
— Yellow Boy (@martinsykeshaas) December 26, 2023
Possibly one of the greatest comedy moments ever
— Ellen Droad (@our_david) December 27, 2023
To conclude …
Just perfect. https://t.co/qTEd4LTA2B
— Floyd Toulet (@floydtoulet) December 26, 2023
Source @JamesAHogg2