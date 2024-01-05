Celebrity

This joyous clip of Sting being interviewed by Reeves and Mortimer has been doing the rounds again and it’s a proper treat

David Harris. Updated January 5th, 2024

We are huge fans of Reeves and Mortimer and it’s always a treat when old clips resurface on Twitter so we can enjoy them all over again. This all-time classic clip has been posted by writer James Hogg. It features the Reeves and Mortimer ‘Stott Brothers’ characters conducting a wonderfully chaotic and hilarious interview with Sting. It all gets a bit too much for the Geordie singer…

Amazing. Pretty much everyone else agreed…

To conclude …

