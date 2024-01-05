This joyous clip of Sting being interviewed by Reeves and Mortimer has been doing the rounds again and it’s a proper treat

Celebrity

We are huge fans of Reeves and Mortimer and it’s always a treat when old clips resurface on Twitter so we can enjoy them all over again. This all-time classic clip has been posted by writer James Hogg. It features the Reeves and Mortimer ‘Stott Brothers’ characters conducting a wonderfully chaotic and hilarious interview with Sting. It all gets a bit too much for the Geordie singer…

Zetland's most eligible bachelors, David and Donald Stott, interview Mr Sting who uses his mind. This might just make your evening. pic.twitter.com/U2yV5LNSdZ — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 26, 2023

Amazing. Pretty much everyone else agreed…

I love how they utterly break Sting. — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) December 27, 2023

Love this. Makes me want a nice relaxing poo. — Will P (@spr1ngheeljack) December 27, 2023

I like how Sting has come dressed as a sofa. — Yellow Boy (@martinsykeshaas) December 26, 2023

Possibly one of the greatest comedy moments ever — Ellen Droad (@our_david) December 27, 2023

To conclude …

