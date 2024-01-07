There’s a slight flaw in this plan for how to beat a bear in a boxing match

Social Media

Over on the r/technicallythetruth forum, u/candidcynicism has shared this screenshot of someone’s brilliant idea for how to beat a bear in a boxing match.

It has one slight flaw.

There’s a sort of genius there. Reddit users had a few thoughts.

A win is a win.

TheMainMan6

You won’t know until you try.

OnlyMrPickles

The problem I have with this is that the original post did not say a sanctioned boxing match, just hand to paw combat. While that could be a sanctioned boxing match, it most likely would not be.

fireyjon

I could absolutely fight a bear. I guarantee I would lose the fight and likely be severely injured or killed, but there would be a small number of seconds where my status would be “Engaged in combat with a bear.”

EquallyAuthority

There are many ways in which your average american can defeat a bear in combat. Such as the bear already being near death and in a coma before the fight starts.

victorcoelh

Bear’s not going to wait for the bell.

Liraeyn

Actually those 6/100 people are pretty safe, because they don’t venture far enough from Walmart to run into bears.

LovableSidekick

Ok, this was actually really well thought out.

ZephRyder

Yasuo11994 had a very different plan to ‘defeat’ the bear.

I would escape and hide in a tree, then when the bear is looking for me I would wait for the right opportunity and drop down onto its back and hold on, riding it and slowly petting and comforting it. I would tame it and ride off into the Alaskan sunset.

Source r/technicallythetruth