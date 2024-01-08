Gillian Anderson was sporting a hidden (NSFW) message on her dress and these men’s furious reactions just made the whole thing even better

Celebrity

Well, it’s not exactly NSFW, but it is definitely unexpected.

It’s the always fabulous Gillian Anderson who was sporting the very best dress at the Golden Globes.

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/Zcly9IWsqi — 21 (@21metgala) January 7, 2024

You just had to look very closely to clock why.





LOOK CLOSER AT THE DRESS I IMPLORE YOU TO ZOOM IN ON THE FUCKING DRESS https://t.co/RTJN6zexiW — (@EmmaTolkin) January 8, 2024

But if you’d rather hear it from the legend herself, over to you, Gillian Anderson.

(WATCH) Gillian Anderson explains why she's wearing a gown emblazoned with embroidery featuring female anatomy as a way of protesting restrictions to female rights #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fcJ6CFW3ha — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2024

Brand appropriate? Absolute queen!

Gillian Anderson at the Golden Globes was With her dress full of vaginas. Genius pic.twitter.com/yoTEeT3MC4 — PorterLister (@PorterLister) January 8, 2024

“Are you wearing the…” “The Gillian Anderson white vulva dress? Yeah, I am” pic.twitter.com/nVy53v5xjl — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) January 8, 2024

People with phone brightness on low trying to figure out what the fuss over Gillian Anderson’s dress is about pic.twitter.com/3bN2f0KcmA — (@EmmaTolkin) January 8, 2024

Except not everyone appreciated it. And when we say ‘not everyone’ we mean ‘men’, obviously.

Another sign that money doesn't buy you class! — David (@WFODavid) January 8, 2024

Gross — Chima Favour Ejim (@DelionHimself11) January 8, 2024

now how many people actually watch this and give a crap? — Dustin Straight (@Carnage2469) January 8, 2024

And it just made the whole thing even better…

Lmao at the absolutely insane male responses to this absolute goddess https://t.co/DzDJwvKSBe — Miranda Fitch (@miranda_alls) January 8, 2024

Source @DEADLINE