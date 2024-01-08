Celebrity

Gillian Anderson was sporting a hidden (NSFW) message on her dress and these men’s furious reactions just made the whole thing even better

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2024

Well, it’s not exactly NSFW, but it is definitely unexpected.

It’s the always fabulous Gillian Anderson who was sporting the very best dress at the Golden Globes.

You just had to look very closely to clock why.


But if you’d rather hear it from the legend herself, over to you, Gillian Anderson.

Brand appropriate? Absolute queen!

Except not everyone appreciated it. And when we say ‘not everyone’ we mean ‘men’, obviously.

And it just made the whole thing even better…

Source @DEADLINE