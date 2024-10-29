This Donald Trump cartoon in the New Yorker went wildly viral and the payoff was sheer perfection

Pics cartoons donald trump US elections

Less than a week to go now until the US presidential elections and if anything nails the nature of the support for Donald Trump then it’s surely this.

It’s a cartoon by Paul Noth in The New Yorker which has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

Absolutely nails it!

Here’s the latest issue of The New Yorker.

Inside this week’s issue of The New Yorker: https://t.co/n5TINuKCb3 pic.twitter.com/xMWwAcY26f — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 28, 2024

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

The greatest New Yorker cartoon of all time. pic.twitter.com/Glq5feL4lP — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 27, 2024

2.

Has this ever been more applicable? https://t.co/oLf452KrzU — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) October 27, 2024

3.

4.

Quite possibly the best political cartoon of this batshit crazy era https://t.co/FsGVNiMysq — Signe Johansen (@SigneSJohansen) October 27, 2024

5.

This is brilliant https://t.co/tfJ2491D9O — Niigaan Sinclair (@Niigaanwewidam) October 28, 2024

6.

Those with eyes to see, let them see … https://t.co/aXyDnkLsjP — Brian D. McLaren (@brianmclaren) October 28, 2024

7.

Maybe not the greatest, but undoubtedly one of the most important. Please share. The folks who most need to see thus are not necessarily devotees of the New Yorker. https://t.co/x2Q6SOvE5s — Daniel Seidemann (@DanielSeidemann) October 27, 2024

Similar but different was this, from the New York Times.

And if you fancy a bit of a deeper dive.

I wrote a whole piece based on this cartoon.https://t.co/DlkEbTms62 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 27, 2024

Follow @PaulNoth here and find The @NewYorker here!

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s making so many mistakes even his own crowds have started to fact check him

Source @PaulNoth