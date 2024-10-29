Pics cartoons donald trump US elections

This Donald Trump cartoon in the New Yorker went wildly viral and the payoff was sheer perfection

Poke Staff. Updated October 29th, 2024

Less than a week to go now until the US presidential elections and if anything nails the nature of the support for Donald Trump then it’s surely this.

It’s a cartoon by Paul Noth in The New Yorker which has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

Absolutely nails it!

Here’s the latest issue of The New Yorker.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Similar but different was this, from the New York Times.

And if you fancy a bit of a deeper dive.

Follow @PaulNoth here and find The @NewYorker here!

Source @PaulNoth