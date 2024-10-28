Celebrity Graham Norton Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan silenced all the men on Graham Norton by reminding them what it’s like for women and it’s simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2024

Not the first time we’ve featured a viral moment from The Graham Norton Show, but it might be the most memorable.

It was the fabulous actress Saoirse Ronan’s response to a discussion on the show about self-defence, and the mirth fellow guest Eddie Redmayne prompted among the men on the show when he recalled being advised by a combat specialist to use his mobile phone as a weapon to jab an attacker in the neck.

And everything about it was simply perfect.

Standing ovation for Saoirse Ronan!

Redmayne was talking about his new role in the latest adaptation of Day of the Jackal, in case you were wondering and the other guests (you probably know already) were Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said in response.

