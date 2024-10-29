Life comedy ricky gervais

Ricky Gervais’ memory of using redunancy money to “take a punt” on comedy is a reminder it’s never too late

Poke Reporter. Updated October 29th, 2024

It’s fair to say that Ricky Gervais isn’t for everyone. And that’s the way he probably likes it.

Recently Gervais shared a throwback picture of himself on Twitter/X. It was from 1998 just after he’d been made redundant from a job and received a payout of a few grand. Gervais was 37 at the time, and decided to live within his means to give himself six months to try his luck at comedy.

In 2001, Gervais and his pal and co-writer Stephen Merchant sold The Office to the BBC and the rest is history.

Whatever you think of Gervais, it’s a nice reminder not to give up on those crazy dreams you might have, and sometimes you have to take a punt on yourself.

It’s a sentiment that people shared when reading his post.

