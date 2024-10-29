Ricky Gervais’ memory of using redunancy money to “take a punt” on comedy is a reminder it’s never too late

Life comedy ricky gervais

It’s fair to say that Ricky Gervais isn’t for everyone. And that’s the way he probably likes it.

Recently Gervais shared a throwback picture of himself on Twitter/X. It was from 1998 just after he’d been made redundant from a job and received a payout of a few grand. Gervais was 37 at the time, and decided to live within his means to give himself six months to try his luck at comedy.

26 years ago, I was made redundant and given a few grand. I decided that if I was careful, I could live off the money for 6 months trying to become a comedian before I had to get another job. I was 37. Worth a punt. pic.twitter.com/G41qtCxZcP — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 24, 2024

In 2001, Gervais and his pal and co-writer Stephen Merchant sold The Office to the BBC and the rest is history.

Whatever you think of Gervais, it’s a nice reminder not to give up on those crazy dreams you might have, and sometimes you have to take a punt on yourself.

It’s a sentiment that people shared when reading his post.

I love this ❤️ I started my current life at 35

— after basically losing everything and everyone at age 31 due to a life cataclysm — These numbers don't much matter in the way that you think. You can just do things https://t.co/OAQW2kBAJx — Anna Gát (@TheAnnaGat) October 24, 2024

And hard work. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 25, 2024

Sounds alot like my story Made redundant in lockdown, and thought if the world's going to , might as well give it a shot Been painting full time since pic.twitter.com/DUaSIJfyWu — Adam Brimson Designs (@AdamBrimson) October 24, 2024

When you watch the original UK version of the office you could tell it was made by someone who's worked in offices for years. It had that quality to it. The US version was a little too cartoonish https://t.co/xqTCVhQ2hR — LindyMan (@PaulSkallas) October 24, 2024

Fair play to you, success speaks for itself Who knew working in Wernham Hogg Slough Trading Estate would pay so well pic.twitter.com/DQ0OAHQeHX — YesKnow (@yesknow) October 24, 2024

6 months, heads down in the trenches. worth a punt, anon. https://t.co/VB7TKkuzs2 — Paul Warren (️) (@4ormund) October 25, 2024

that’s awesome and inspiring people often feel like they can’t change careers after a certain age and it takes a lot of courage to give it a shot — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 24, 2024

We all have the Capital Radio Group to thank for making Ricky redundant https://t.co/bUr8gHuvQv — The RSK Convention (@RskConvention) October 25, 2024

Your dreams are often just on the other side of your fear. Sometimes you’ve got to take the leap, trust yourself, and push through the discomfort. The risks of staying put are usually far greater than the risks of moving forward. https://t.co/e0gDUFz9fp — David Heacock (@davidfilterbuy) October 24, 2024

One of the greatest to ever do it. And only started at 37. Whilst you're there worrying you're not doing enough in your 20's. Life is about pace. It'll come if you give it time. In any endeavour. https://t.co/QcfCfXaKyD — Rolla (@TheBRolla) October 25, 2024

So relevant this to my current situation (not comedy related). Life’s been mad this year- from deaths of family/ to break ups/ to redundancy in job. It is a test https://t.co/Bdnu4UMRMC — Tommy Williams (@TommyWillo97) October 24, 2024

Today’s crazy compelling reminder to go for it! https://t.co/cWrXUQeAhT — Alexandra Allen (@AlexandraAllen_) October 24, 2024

Never knew this..

Chase your dreams kids & adults ❤️ https://t.co/nxXgKzsBFI — Ricci shacks (@Riccishacks) October 25, 2024

