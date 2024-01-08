Furious Baroness Louise Casey’s blistering takedown of Rishi Sunak’s outrageous spin is essential viewing

Politics

Rishi Sunak took time out of his busy schedule of making comedy videos in Downing Street to appear on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, where he spoke about his election prospects, benefits, the doctors’ strike and other issues, including the Rwanda scheme.

Laura Kuenssberg repeatedly asks Rishi Sunak is he had doubts over the Rwanda scheme Rishi Sunak doesn't answer the question, repeatedly pic.twitter.com/QF2gmcoHwb — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 7, 2024

Rishi Sunak tells Laura Kuenssberg "I genuinely believe we've turned a corner". Yeah, into a dead end alley filled with sewage and corruption…#SundayMorning #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/gbI9dbK0OX — The Social Sciences (@Soc_Sciences) January 7, 2024

Kuenssberg asked Sunak about PPE corruption

Sunak said anyone taking advantage to make money during a pandemic should be investigated to the full extent of the law

I’m shouting at the TV

“in she comes with Moderna ” got him

Nope – completely missed an open goal

Unforgivable — Al Morrison (@AlMorrison14) January 7, 2024

Crossbench peer Baroness Louise Casey must have been biting her tongue throughout the interview, but at the first opportunity, she gave her full and very frank opinion.

“I didn’t take from that any sense that there’s an acceptance that things are as bad for people as they are.” “To say ‘those are the facts’ when they’re not the facts – they’re really not the facts.” “It just rang hollow, you know, one thing after the other.”

Her words really struck a chord.

Baroness Louise Casey is a much respected figure. She is a cross bench government official working extensively in many different areas of social Britain. Listen to her absolutely tear Rishi Sunak apart. Listen to her because she knows what she is talking about. https://t.co/PgVWAnwLRy — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) January 7, 2024

On the doorstep people agree with Baroness Casey #bbclaurak – they are feeling a mix of angry and upset They know the truth – that Britian needs fixing All our @VoteTrueAndFair & policies are aimed at fixing #brokenbritain with compassion, care and commonsense – based on… https://t.co/JJ82ghIq1j — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) January 7, 2024

Louise Casey telling it like it is and calling out Sunak’s lies https://t.co/SuYW7bQhko — Mark Johnson (@markjohnsonhome) January 7, 2024

Devastating from Dame Louise Casey on Sunak. pic.twitter.com/QOghHxpLh1 — Jake Richards (@JakeBenRichards) January 7, 2024

Louise Casey nails the problems with the Conservative government @hei https://t.co/8frIGLEa31 — Sean Wilson ☕ (@HelloSeanWilson) January 7, 2024

Team Louise Sunak is a fraud https://t.co/8cMhyBcTNR — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) January 7, 2024

Feels like all Labour needs to do to win the next election handsomely is repurpose the old Ronald Reagan line (vs Jimmy Carter) "do you feel better off today than you felt 4 years ago?" He wasn't called The Great Communicator for nothing… https://t.co/ShMcxv6idI — Alastair Thomson (@FinanceDirCFO) January 7, 2024

Sunak and 'hollow': go together like salt & pepper! https://t.co/qOTPiuuCFH — Cllr Richard Tempest-Mitchell (@richtempmitch) January 7, 2024

Well done Louise Casey – the real ‘benefit scroungers’ are the employers who pay such low wages that people in work are still requiring benefits to support the next generation. Govt subsidises low pay deliberately but pretends this is about ‘scroungers’. Yet nobody calls this out — Prof PJ Kelly LSE (@PjThinker) January 7, 2024

Baroness Casey’s comments reminded people of this no-nonsense response to a different Sunak appearance on the show, from Ben Elton.

Still the same old Rishi Sunak on #BBCLauraK. Nothing has changed since the last time he was on. Ben Elton was right. “He’s the Prime Minster. He owes us honesty and we got nothing but mendacity, evasion, and vanity.”pic.twitter.com/Ekbp2YNpVJ — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) January 7, 2024

