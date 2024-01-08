Politics

Furious Baroness Louise Casey’s blistering takedown of Rishi Sunak’s outrageous spin is essential viewing

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 8th, 2024

Rishi Sunak took time out of his busy schedule of making comedy videos in Downing Street to appear on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, where he spoke about his election prospects, benefits, the doctors’ strike and other issues, including the Rwanda scheme.

Crossbench peer Baroness Louise Casey must have been biting her tongue throughout the interview, but at the first opportunity, she gave her full and very frank opinion.

“I didn’t take from that any sense that there’s an acceptance that things are as bad for people as they are.”

“To say ‘those are the facts’ when they’re not the facts – they’re really not the facts.”

“It just rang hollow, you know, one thing after the other.”

Her words really struck a chord.

Baroness Casey’s comments reminded people of this no-nonsense response to a different Sunak appearance on the show, from Ben Elton.

