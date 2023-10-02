Laura Kuenssberg’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak is 73 seconds very well spent

Politics

It’s fair to say that not everyone appreciated Laura Kuenssberg’s stint as the BBC’s political editor, but kudos where it’s due, and the BBC presenter’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak here is 73 seconds well spent.

The prime minister was appearing on Kuenssberg’s BBC1 show as the Tory party conference kicked off in Manchester and top of the agenda was the PM’s (new found) love of all things motoring. When he’s not getting on a plane, obviously.

And, well, best have a watch for yourself.

If it’s fair to complain when #Kuenssberg faxes it in, it’s fair to praise her when she’s on her game. She NAILS Sunak here. pic.twitter.com/igrphP8U9u — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 1, 2023

More of this sort of thing, please.

‘But I cut fuel duty!’ Sunak whines petulantly in defence of his hypocrisy. Ffs. He has absolutely no charisma or credibility. He deals with challenge like a foot-stamping toddler being told he has to go to bed. Demeaning for us all to have this useless, nasty little Tory as PM. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) October 1, 2023

What HE ALSO FAILED to say, when pointing to his cuts in fuel duty, this was at a time (as now, when the price of fuel has sky rocketed so even as the % is cut the amount of tax collected rises. https://t.co/Mda1IQ5cph — Fionna O’Leary, (@fascinatorfun) October 1, 2023

I’m trying to listen to Sunak on Laura Kuenssberg show

With an open mind and objectively.

I’ve discovered one thing.

Its just fecking impossible

I’m raging, he’s repeating himself and talking over her he hasn’t answered a single bloody question

War on motorists FFS — Cleckylad (@cleckylad) October 1, 2023

Am wondering…. Having Victoria Derbyshire doing an excellent job whilst Laura is on holiday is good for the Kuenssberg programme overall because it encourages #BBCLauraK to improve her standards and performance on return. — Stephen #NAFO supporter (@TheStephenRalph) October 1, 2023

His face, even Kuenssberg’s had enough https://t.co/hvgpOOkXL5 — Pad (@yorkshirepadtoo) October 1, 2023

Are the ‘drivers’ or ‘motorists’ Sunak speaks of a mono-culture. I’m a driver but also I am cyclist (91 killed by vehicles last year), a pedestrian (300+ killed by vehicles), a person concerned with children’s health (air quality) and would like to see better public transport. — plashmar (@plashmar) October 1, 2023

And also, while we’re at it, this!

Rishi Sunak, “The best taxt cut that I can deliver for the British people is to halve inflation.” Laura Kuenssberg, “Inflation is not a tax” Rishi Sunak, “Inflation is a tax” pic.twitter.com/6LgMbeaprY — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 1, 2023

And finally, this!

This word cloud for what people think of Rishi Sunak is brutal… pic.twitter.com/9udtFb6bNl — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 1, 2023

Mega oof.

Source @sturdyAlex