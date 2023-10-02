Politics

Laura Kuenssberg’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak is 73 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2023

It’s fair to say that not everyone appreciated Laura Kuenssberg’s stint as the BBC’s political editor, but kudos where it’s due, and the BBC presenter’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak here is 73 seconds well spent.

The prime minister was appearing on Kuenssberg’s BBC1 show as the Tory party conference kicked off in Manchester and top of the agenda was the PM’s (new found) love of all things motoring. When he’s not getting on a plane, obviously.

And, well, best have a watch for yourself.

More of this sort of thing, please.

And also, while we’re at it, this!

And finally, this!

Mega oof.

Source @sturdyAlex