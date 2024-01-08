US

Trump turned his genius to thoughts of magnets with (accidentally) hilarious consequences – 16 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 8th, 2024

Donald Trump has been cementing his place in the WTF Hall of Fame again at a campaign rally in Iowa.

In a comment that’s up there with his ‘Windmills give you cancer‘ and ‘Inject bleach to cure Covid‘ theories, he held forth on the problems of using magnets.

Let’s take a look.

“They had an almost billion-dollar cost over on the magnetic elevators.

Think of it. Magnets. Now, all I know about magnets is this – give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets.

That’s the end of the magnets.”

Community Notes sprang into action.

Magnets work underwater and are not affected by water. Magnetic fields are not the same as electrical circuits.

Tweeters – or whatever they’re called – pulled no punches.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

To put it another way …

