Trump turned his genius to thoughts of magnets with (accidentally) hilarious consequences – 16 scathing reactions

Donald Trump has been cementing his place in the WTF Hall of Fame again at a campaign rally in Iowa.

In a comment that’s up there with his ‘Windmills give you cancer‘ and ‘Inject bleach to cure Covid‘ theories, he held forth on the problems of using magnets.

Let’s take a look.

Trump: All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets pic.twitter.com/TopK4BRsOq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2024

“They had an almost billion-dollar cost over on the magnetic elevators. Think of it. Magnets. Now, all I know about magnets is this – give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets. That’s the end of the magnets.”

Community Notes sprang into action.

Tweeters – or whatever they’re called – pulled no punches.

Sorry! Sorry! I know that the Fanta Fuhrer is not a welcome sight on the timeline for many of you, but this morons take on magnets is pretty hilarious- https://t.co/fwYfgfoqOt — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 6, 2024

If you’re worried about your president being senile or out of it, this is totally the guy to vote for in November. https://t.co/Os5VjmyiLK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 6, 2024

Dementia Trump. Sweating like crazy, slurring words, rambling nonsense. https://t.co/MNYbLQU382 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 6, 2024

you know i think this is going to make it hard for them to argue biden is mentally unfit — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 6, 2024

Trump Insane clown posse Don't know how magnets work https://t.co/NwhA5kxVzR pic.twitter.com/MaQRDgYh4z — Mark Payne (@lostlibertine) January 6, 2024

It feels like this is the point where @BillNye has some narration to do https://t.co/vpDEu1Cefu — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 6, 2024

When Donald Trump rants on wetting magnets he becomes "Will Deny the Science Guy" — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 6, 2024

One dumb fuck https://t.co/eJ4x7psUsD — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 7, 2024

This is also all he knew about Ivana https://t.co/yE9tjcexeh — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2024

… “And that’s why the color yellow makes me sad and windmills, birds and whales don’t mix and person, woman, man, camera, Tv and God made me, so buy my NFT LARPING cards because $370M is a lot of money.” https://t.co/DeVToNLMWY — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) January 6, 2024

This is the Republican front runner from POTUS….yo they are the dumbest people https://t.co/CN6FONwZLK — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 6, 2024

If Biden said something this dumb, Fox would pronounce him brain-dead. https://t.co/nHW4Gl2VEF — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 6, 2024

Yep. Trump should definitely have nuclear codes and access to classified documents. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) January 6, 2024

The war on magnets… begins! https://t.co/9RPaYaVx3p — Steve Doherty (@SteveDoherty1) January 6, 2024

To put it another way …

‘Scientists always tell me, sir, you have the most amazing science. It’s true, I have tremendous science and science loves me. No one know more about tremendous science than me…’ https://t.co/mBgsk8K2Xn — Simon Scarrow (@SimonScarrow) January 6, 2024

