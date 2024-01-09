Politics

Rishi Sunak warning that Labour would take the country back to square one wasn’t the threat he thought it was

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2024

Rishi Sunak kicked off his election year messaging with a reset as he visited Lancashire on Monday, and not for the first time, people had their doubts about the accuracy of his claims.

Perhaps having realised that painting the Conservatives as the change candidates wasn’t credible, Sunak’s message is now that their plan is beginning to work – after more than 13 years – and that Keir Starmer would take the country back to square one.

He did not think that through.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We might see that ‘square one’ phrase crop up again.

Image Screengrab