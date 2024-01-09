Rishi Sunak warning that Labour would take the country back to square one wasn’t the threat he thought it was

Politics

Rishi Sunak kicked off his election year messaging with a reset as he visited Lancashire on Monday, and not for the first time, people had their doubts about the accuracy of his claims.

Rishi Sunak, "We are now in a position where we can cut your taxes" Services underfunded, infrastructure crumbling, NHS with record waiting lists, and Rishi Sunak wants to reduce the amount of money raised so everything will get even worse. pic.twitter.com/odQk7WpSH7 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 8, 2024

Rishi Sunak on HS2 says "We're still going to have a fast train between Manchester and London" which is odd because he already cancelled it? — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 8, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the PM is not telling the truth. 1. Halving inflation? Not his mandate

2. Growing the economy? It's stagnant

3. National debt falling? It's higher

4. Cutting waiting lists? They're growing

5. Stop the boats? Decrease due to bad weatherhttps://t.co/QN9gpVlkn6 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 8, 2024

Perhaps having realised that painting the Conservatives as the change candidates wasn’t credible, Sunak’s message is now that their plan is beginning to work – after more than 13 years – and that Keir Starmer would take the country back to square one.

"Do we stick with the plan that is starting to deliver … or do we go back to square one?" Rishi Sunak has kicked off the year with his first major campaign event of this election year, saying Labour and Sir Keir Starmer "doesn't have a plan for Britain." pic.twitter.com/wK9mVDBUyQ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 8, 2024

He did not think that through.

1.

Square one please https://t.co/b59GlLGFCE — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) January 8, 2024

2.

What's 'square one?'

Nomadic pastoralism? Henge building? Mesolithic hunter gathering? https://t.co/FuSjaS8Dg9 — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) January 8, 2024

3.

Stop promising people a good time Rishi https://t.co/FOnakuJe0l — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 8, 2024

4.

I have just said “On all five priorities, we have made progress". I was of course referring to my well known pledges to:

-increase taxation

-increase national debt

-increase NHS waiting lists

-waste £390m on the Rwanda scheme

-lose more by-elections — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 8, 2024

5.

"Stick with the plan that's starting to deliver!" says Rishi Sunak, like someone who's been navigating with the map upside down for 13 years and is convinced his destination is just round the corner — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) January 8, 2024

6.

This would be the best news any of us have heard for years. https://t.co/FFKRSB6EFI — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 8, 2024

7.

You mean undo the 13 years your party has spent destroying the country? Roll back Brexit and Austerity and everything?! Awesome, election now yeah? https://t.co/0frMNud2Tl — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) January 8, 2024

8.

Rishi Sunak accuses Labour of plotting to take us back to “square one” … which I can only assume is 2010 before the Tories were in power annihilating public services and wrecking the economy. YES FUCKING PLEASE!!!! https://t.co/spPcvFmhs3 — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) January 8, 2024

9.

Well @RishiSunak, when your own party is only just ‘starting to deliver’ after 13 years in power, I suggest you perhaps rethink taking pot shots at the other party’s plans. https://t.co/jXq1zYREhV — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 8, 2024

10.

‘Keep Britain broken’, a surefire vote winner https://t.co/hroRAW62nq — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) January 8, 2024

11.

The problem with this is that much of the electorate thinks the Conservatives have taken us to square minus 26, and square one seems quite attractive right now. https://t.co/53XyDLVcBx — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) January 8, 2024

12.

"Going back to Square One" A time before Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss, Sunak and Brexit. I'm in. https://t.co/J2nhOjtL28 — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) January 8, 2024

We might see that ‘square one’ phrase crop up again.

Labour should use "Back to Square One" as a campaign slogan. https://t.co/4ahpOz5zWB — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 8, 2024

