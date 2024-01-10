Celebrity

This video of everyone saying ‘oooh!’ in the Sopranos is an offer you can’t refuse

John Plunkett. Updated January 10th, 2024

In the spirit – sort of – of that supercut of Sean Bean saying ‘bastard!’ in Sharpe comes this compilation of a whole bunch of different characters saying ‘oooh!’ in The Sopranos (or The Sopranooooohs! if you will).

It’s the absolutely iconic show’s 25th anniversary and there’s no (noooooooh!) better time to enjoy it.

Or if you prefer it a little bit more NSFW …

Love everything about all that.

Oh, and because we mentioned Sean Bean …

Source @SopranosWorld