This video of everyone saying ‘oooh!’ in the Sopranos is an offer you can’t refuse

In the spirit – sort of – of that supercut of Sean Bean saying ‘bastard!’ in Sharpe comes this compilation of a whole bunch of different characters saying ‘oooh!’ in The Sopranos (or The Sopranooooohs! if you will).

It’s the absolutely iconic show’s 25th anniversary and there’s no (noooooooh!) better time to enjoy it.

Me after watching one episode of The Sopranos: pic.twitter.com/lfMtxjWjug — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) January 3, 2024

Or if you prefer it a little bit more NSFW …

Love everything about all that.

Its frightening how many times I let this play — Pop Tart Deserved Better (@Sabres86) January 3, 2024

That’s called self care — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) January 3, 2024

I’m probably gonna leave this on and sleep to it tonight https://t.co/9g5xC6xxo5 — Garrett (Echo/HammerHead Era) (@R0CKW3LL68) January 4, 2024

Oh, and because we mentioned Sean Bean …

As it’s #YorkshireDay today, here’s 82 seconds of Sean Bean saying “bastard”.

Thank me later… pic.twitter.com/nDRFPQcBYh — ͛͛͛͛͛ ͛͛͛͛͛͛͛͛ (@brianwhelton) July 31, 2023

Source @SopranosWorld