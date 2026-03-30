37 brilliant signs from the weekend’s massive anti-Trump No Kings protests in the US

Politics donald trump no kings

More than eight million protesters took to US streets on Saturday, in the latest No Kings Day. Trump calls them all losers in 3 …2 …

🚨 Official count confirmed: More than 8 million people participated in No Kings Day today. One of the largest single-day demonstrations in American history. 3,000 cities. Every state. Every coast. Philadelphia. Atlanta. Dallas. St. Paul. DC. San Francisco. San Diego. New… pic.twitter.com/zhuaXVPLsj — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 29, 2026

Almost every major city held a march and organised speeches about the failing Trump regime.

Congratulations to all Americans who dared to take to the streets today and publicly expressed their stance and disagreement with the actions and policies of their president. #WeSayNoKings 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/f3UDpmsj3m — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) March 28, 2026

Massive No Kings protest in Washington DC. America hates Trump.#nokings pic.twitter.com/0lTetyiPEz — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 28, 2026

In New York, outspoken Trump critic and Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro marched at the front of the rally.

A huge No Kings crowd turns out in New York City pic.twitter.com/WkdAw87smw — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 28, 2026

Perhaps the best example of public co-operation happened in San Francisco.

‘No Kings’ protesters form human banner at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach spelling ‘TRUMP MUST GO NOW!’ pic.twitter.com/TaRv4mWVtx — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 28, 2026

On Twitter, the Meidas Touch Editor-in-Chief put out the call for people to share pictures and clips of the best protest signs of the day.

It’s that time again. Reply with your submissions for my Top 10 Best Signs of No Kings contest. As always, my epic Top 10 will be posted tomorrow morning, which always gets millions of views across social media. Originality is key. Post your favorite signs below to enter! pic.twitter.com/MmStd0mmSb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 28, 2026

With some of those responses, and images shared elsewhere across Twitter, we’ve compiled a round-up of some great examples.

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Business in the front. Freaky in the back.#NoKings pic.twitter.com/Sl1n1Le3ic — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) March 28, 2026

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That one was excellent. In the same vein/theme from Portland, Maine: pic.twitter.com/0ji0S1XhOY — Suzie Snowflake (@SuzieQSnowflake) March 29, 2026

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Brilliant protest sign in Inverness, Florida. Bone Spurs Donald isn't gonna be happy about this one! No Kings! pic.twitter.com/QoEaQOfz96 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 28, 2026

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Sign seen at No Kings rally in South Elgin, IL pic.twitter.com/sHtCMNjtAj — Jan Kravitz (@jankrav) March 28, 2026

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This No Kings protest sign in Rehoboth, Delaware is definitely in my top 5 favorites. Nailed it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8l9mpflwDZ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 28, 2026

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This No Kings protest sign in deep red Texas made me laugh out loud. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V3tAOvLwFw — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 28, 2026

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pic.twitter.com/Sj4tQkAQXc — Only Trump Can Do This 🇨🇦🍁 (@jobinindia) March 29, 2026

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I like this one too. pic.twitter.com/QuZcCFVber — AZ Blue 🌵🌸🇺🇸🥥🌴 (@arizona_blomo) March 29, 2026

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So far, and I just started sifting thru all the marvelous signs, this one is pretty darn good! pic.twitter.com/peAay8WRjJ — Jazzy Jones willnotsilenceme (@theywillnotsil1) March 29, 2026

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This was my favorite in Greenville, SC#NoKings pic.twitter.com/qx5tfjaFbv — Sandra roberson (@Sandydonatelife) March 29, 2026

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This No Kings protest sign from Texas made me snort laugh! Flip Texas blue! pic.twitter.com/FXRCqFlcxc — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 28, 2026

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