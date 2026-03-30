Politics donald trump no kings

37 brilliant signs from the weekend’s massive anti-Trump No Kings protests in the US

Poke Reporter. Updated March 30th, 2026

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More than eight million protesters took to US streets on Saturday, in the latest No Kings Day. Trump calls them all losers in 3 …2 …

Almost every major city held a march and organised speeches about the failing Trump regime.

In New York, outspoken Trump critic and Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro marched at the front of the rally.

Perhaps the best example of public co-operation happened in San Francisco.

On Twitter, the Meidas Touch Editor-in-Chief put out the call for people to share pictures and clips of the best protest signs of the day.

With some of those responses, and images shared elsewhere across Twitter, we’ve compiled a round-up of some great examples.

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