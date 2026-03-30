Politics Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt blamed the war on Iran for refusing to understand they’d already been defeated – 17 totally on-target comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2026

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If you want evidence of the impeccable (impeccably twisted) logic that lies behind Donald Trump’s war on Iran, look no further than his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

As the world waits to find out if (or maybe when) Trump will escalate the conflict several times beyond the chaos he has already unleashed on the world, Leavitt said there was only one person to blame for the ongoing war. And that was Iran, obviously.

Why? Because they just didn’t understand that they’d already lost.

And if you’re thinking one or two people (and not just in Iran) might have something to say about that, you’d be absolutely right. You could feel the mockery (perhaps disdain is more accurate) all the way from the moon.

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