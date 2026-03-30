Karoline Leavitt blamed the war on Iran for refusing to understand they’d already been defeated – 17 totally on-target comebacks

Politics Iran Karoline Leavitt

If you want evidence of the impeccable (impeccably twisted) logic that lies behind Donald Trump’s war on Iran, look no further than his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

As the world waits to find out if (or maybe when) Trump will escalate the conflict several times beyond the chaos he has already unleashed on the world, Leavitt said there was only one person to blame for the ongoing war. And that was Iran, obviously.

Why? Because they just didn’t understand that they’d already lost.

White House statement tonight: “President Trump does not bluff. He is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again.” “Iran has been defeated militarily. Any violence beyond this point will be because Iran refused to understand they have already been defeated.” pic.twitter.com/prvBJVaqtv — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 29, 2026

And if you’re thinking one or two people (and not just in Iran) might have something to say about that, you’d be absolutely right. You could feel the mockery (perhaps disdain is more accurate) all the way from the moon.

1.

Hey uh, that’s not how “defeat” works https://t.co/2mwTM1n6ms — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) March 29, 2026

2.

“Iran refused to understand they have already been defeated” https://t.co/B6yk0BuTdb pic.twitter.com/TfLsTywjj9 — Yang Zhongxiu 君子養心莫善於誠 (@MichaelMjfm) March 30, 2026

3.

Rhetorical question: If Iran has been defeated, why send tens of thousands of troops. — Chebureki Man (@CheburekiMan) March 29, 2026

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5.

Last I checked Iran is making twice as much money as they were before Trump shot himself in the dick. Now they’re setting up a toll both in the Hormuz Strait while we burn a quarter trillion dollars and pay $6/gallon for gas. Right now, they are winning. https://t.co/GjqoLYZtnD — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) March 29, 2026

6.

KAROLINE LEAVITT: “Iran has been defeated. Any violence beyond this point will be because Iran refused to understand they have already been defeated.” It’s like punching a kid on the playground and telling him that if he retaliates, you’ll tell the teacher he started it. pic.twitter.com/wS3fMu0pbE — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 29, 2026

7.

If you have to beg an enemy to convince them he’s been defeated, then he’s probably not been defeated. https://t.co/q1A18lGfgf — SIMPLICIUS Ѱ (@simpatico771) March 29, 2026

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