Celebrity alan partridge Richard keys

This Richard Keys’ interview in the Telegraph has just gone wildly viral and just when it can’t get any worse, he smashes it

Poke Reporter. Updated March 30th, 2026

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We try not to write too much about Richard Keys for reasons which will presumably be obvious.

But the former Sky Sports man has just given an interview to the Daily Telegraph and there’s so much in it to enjoy that it’s simply no longer possible to resist.

Hard to believe we know, but it kicks off with this headline …

… and basically gets better and better from there.

You can read the whole interview here

Among the more eye-opening passages of the chat featuring Keys, 68, and his lawyer wife Lucie, 31 years his junior is this little bit of extra detail about the time they first met …

…and his enduring and complete absence of any kind of self awareness.

But surely the best bit is this insight into Keys’ best ever Christmas Day.

Will surely never be bettered. Well, until Greg Wallace does another one of his Day in the Lifes, obviously.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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To conclude …

And also.

In one word …

Source Telegraph