This Richard Keys’ interview in the Telegraph has just gone wildly viral and just when it can’t get any worse, he smashes it

Celebrity alan partridge Richard keys

We try not to write too much about Richard Keys for reasons which will presumably be obvious.

But the former Sky Sports man has just given an interview to the Daily Telegraph and there’s so much in it to enjoy that it’s simply no longer possible to resist.

Hard to believe we know, but it kicks off with this headline …

🗣️ “I never expected my marriage would end after 34 years, but Lucie bowled into my life and, wow, what a force of nature. And the rest is history.” Former Sky Sports host Richard Keys sets the record straight about the perception of him as a ‘love rat’ and remembers his ideal… pic.twitter.com/WGwygTVgXW — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) March 29, 2026

… and basically gets better and better from there.

You can read the whole interview here

Among the more eye-opening passages of the chat featuring Keys, 68, and his lawyer wife Lucie, 31 years his junior is this little bit of extra detail about the time they first met …

…and his enduring and complete absence of any kind of self awareness.

But surely the best bit is this insight into Keys’ best ever Christmas Day.

Will surely never be bettered. Well, until Greg Wallace does another one of his Day in the Lifes, obviously.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

An absolute marmalade-dropper of an interview with Richard Keys in the Telegraph today. This is magnificent. pic.twitter.com/qaP4S1fbCG — Rob Woollard (@robwoollard_afp) March 29, 2026

2.

Richard Keys goes full Partridge in a deliciously cringe interview in today’s Telegraph. This is the best of many quotes. pic.twitter.com/Fj7X0pMbSV — mark perkins (@thatmarkperkins) March 29, 2026

3.

The Richard Keys interview in the Telegraph is hilarious. Literally starts out with “well, I’ll be dead soon I imagine. I’m an old man” and ends with “I want to be a father again.” Complete nutcase. — IandrewDiceClay (@IANdrewDiceClay) March 29, 2026

4.

Absolutely love this interview saying Richard Keys has developed “greater self-awareness” while in the same interview he describes a Christmas Day eating a can of tuna while watching The Guns of Navarone https://t.co/AScKeelOtY — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) March 29, 2026

5.

6.

It’s very “drove to Dundee in my bare feet eating a Toblerone” isn’t it — Mr V (@VanceBulla) March 29, 2026

7.

Richard Keys in a textbook “Smell my cheese” interview. https://t.co/AiS1KXo1cr — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) March 29, 2026

8.

An absolutely astonishing paragraph in a sea of absolutely astonishing paragraphs. What a read. https://t.co/OUZyH4ATUS pic.twitter.com/hhVUh2WkFr — Sean (@TheSeanIdentity) March 29, 2026

9.

“11:05, From Russia With Love. 1:15, Goldfinger. Strawberry Nesquilk, fishcakes.” — Unc (@Juice999__) March 29, 2026

10.

Sensational stuff. “A can of tuna” you know. 😂 https://t.co/6DF2aqNrvG — HLTCO (@HLTCO) March 29, 2026

11.

“Ive got access to the kids but they dont want to see me” — Mrs Henderson (@MrsHenders4652) March 29, 2026

12.

Keys and Greg Wallace would be a formidable duo…. ( left the second g out in purpose) — Streetpreacher (@PaulMcNee) March 29, 2026

13.

“I won’t bore you with the details but I drove to Doha in my bare feet after buying the rights to K9, the robot dog on casters from Doctor Who.” https://t.co/evYwUWdIad — Tony Turner (@tonytiger67) March 29, 2026

14.

The whole thing is amazing especially his alternative Christmas eating tuna and watching classic movies on his own – congrats to all involved 👏 — Twister Tipster (@TwisterTipster) March 29, 2026

To conclude …

Surely the most unhinged article since the Gregg Wallace day in the life — Sean (@TheSeanIdentity) March 29, 2026

And also.

I feel awful man. All these years I've slagged him off for this and it was all I big misunderstanding. It was just his daughters friend, not her best friend. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ke8pzT7uQ6 — Paul Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll2) March 30, 2026

In one word …

Source Telegraph