Nigel Farage was heckled at Reform’s London election campaign launch, then the internet joined in – 19 top takedowns

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

The local elections are little more than a month away, and Reform’s electioneering is in full swing. At the party’s official London campaign launch, cult leader Nigel Farage was interrupted as he was about to give us the benefit of his expert opinion on London fashion.

Here’s how that looked and, more importantly, sounded.

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage is repeatedly heckled at the launch of Reform UK's London local election campaign pic.twitter.com/QCshvLKvU0 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 28, 2026

The climate activists calling out a few home truths to and about Farage shared their perspective.

BREAKING: We just disrupted @Nigel_Farage at his rally in Croydon – on the same day half a million of us marched against the far right in London. We'll keep standing up to Farage and his billionaire backers. Join us to beat them at the ballot box too 👉 https://t.co/dKEXO1pT6z pic.twitter.com/qUCaCTAfsz — Green New Deal Rising (@GNDRising) March 28, 2026

As usual, there was no shortage of support for Farage’s nonsense, such as from Suella Braverman’s other half –

Absolutely brilliant response from Nigel and the production team for flashing the word “Boring” when the heckling started. 👇 https://t.co/2Ac81yV1Sf — Rael Braverman (@raelbrav) March 28, 2026

And this GB News frequent flyer –

Absolutely incredible scenes from the @reformparty_uk team for having “BORING” graphics ready to go at the press of a button for when a heckler interrupts them lmfao https://t.co/N29sQOvo4S pic.twitter.com/KCs2cqvhW9 — Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) March 28, 2026

The fact that they had Farage’s ironically incredibly boring stock answer to dissent cued up wasn’t such a massive hit with non-cult-members.

Having “Boring” graphics at the ready should tell you all you need to know https://t.co/6GH1jtQLkw — Fick Nerrari (@FickNerrariLBC) March 28, 2026

That wasn’t the only scathing response. These reactions captured the general vibe.

1.

Nigel Farage was heckled in London yesterday.

His response was that unlike other

Political parties, he welcomes all. Now this is a lie. They banned me from their party conference in Birmingham last year. pic.twitter.com/0EJVFpNmCt — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 29, 2026

2.

Farage is losing his touch imo. He's becoming too polished. Back in the day in the year 2016, he would've just stood and complained about the heckler then carried on. Now he has graphics prepared, he repeats his insults to hecklers. It's all very rehearsed. https://t.co/6GeiDgzgIK — Jake 🇬🇧🗽 (@jakonian) March 29, 2026

3.

Farage heckled for like the 89th time this month. 🤣 Scotland said no. Wales said no. London said no. 👎 He’s calling it a ‘people’s tour.’ The people are calling it a ‘fuck off’ tour. 🖕 He’s now been told to fuck off in so many cities he’s basically completed the UK. At… https://t.co/J0IQdQ4TP3 — Atlanta Rey 🇪🇸🇬🇧🇨🇺🇪🇺 ✨ (@areyoflight) March 28, 2026

4.

No idea why anyone thinks this sneering, self-satisfied, contemptible, divisive, and deeply unserious self-publicist would be fit to run even a fairground ride, let alone a G7 economy. He’s just a tedious pantomime baddie in a suit. Idiotic and shallow. pic.twitter.com/UdUNonjhIs — Brendan May (@bmay) March 28, 2026

5.

Oh dear never mind At least he got their £5 https://t.co/yt5mE8ob35 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 28, 2026

6.

Decent people abhor the Fagash Fuhrer https://t.co/Xx9xpMIVby — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 29, 2026

7.

While half a million people were cheering @ZackPolanski today, Farage got this. Sit down Nige. https://t.co/fGEwzSHxKC — Sally Hines (@sally_hines) March 28, 2026

8.

The wheels are coming off the bandwagon https://t.co/ppYc8BZ9SB — George Foulkes (@GeorgeFoulkes) March 28, 2026

9.

10.