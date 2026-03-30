Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage was heckled at Reform’s London election campaign launch, then the internet joined in – 19 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2026

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The local elections are little more than a month away, and Reform’s electioneering is in full swing. At the party’s official London campaign launch, cult leader Nigel Farage was interrupted as he was about to give us the benefit of his expert opinion on London fashion.

Here’s how that looked and, more importantly, sounded.

The climate activists calling out a few home truths to and about Farage shared their perspective.

As usual, there was no shortage of support for Farage’s nonsense, such as from Suella Braverman’s other half –

And this GB News frequent flyer –

The fact that they had Farage’s ironically incredibly boring stock answer to dissent cued up wasn’t such a massive hit with non-cult-members.

That wasn’t the only scathing response. These reactions captured the general vibe.

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