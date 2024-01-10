The presenter’s A++ reaction to this Spitfire’s butt-clenchingly ‘low pass’ sent this classic clip to new heights (sound up!)
Back in 1996 they made a TV programme celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Spitfire, the iconic fighter plane which helped to win The Battle of Britain.
A clip from the programme has been going viral again after being shared on Twitter / X by Bobbie. It’s quite spectacular and looks rather dangerous, but it’s the reaction of presenter Alain de Cadenet which makes it special.
Let’s take a look…
Incredible Spitfire low pass, 1996. The deep roar of the Merlin engine. pic.twitter.com/VHziWMf4S6
— Bobbie☀️ (@bo66ie29) November 20, 2023
And just in case you were wondering about the presenter …
That's presenter Amanda de Cadenet's dad.
Competed in several Le Mans races, once finishing third, so no stranger to risk!
— Twmbarlwm (@MichaelEllJay) November 20, 2023
