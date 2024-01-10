The presenter’s A++ reaction to this Spitfire’s butt-clenchingly ‘low pass’ sent this classic clip to new heights (sound up!)

Videos

Back in 1996 they made a TV programme celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Spitfire, the iconic fighter plane which helped to win The Battle of Britain.

A clip from the programme has been going viral again after being shared on Twitter / X by Bobbie. It’s quite spectacular and looks rather dangerous, but it’s the reaction of presenter Alain de Cadenet which makes it special.

Let’s take a look…

Incredible Spitfire low pass, 1996. The deep roar of the Merlin engine. pic.twitter.com/VHziWMf4S6 — Bobbie☀️ (@bo66ie29) November 20, 2023

Plane crazy?

1.

Change of underwear sir? — Nathan (@NathanSr001) November 20, 2023

2.

wasn't expecting it THAT low!! — BlimeyGuvnor (@blimeyguvn0r) November 21, 2023

3.

Jesus!! I just said ‘f’ing hell’ myself — Steve Williams (@big_steve1974) November 21, 2023

4.

I've watched that a dozen times and I still can't see the Spitfire coming – it just blends in with the background — Bill Williams (@BillWil09764572) November 25, 2023

5.

6.

Can you imagine if he jumped instead of ducking! — Jeff Vemb (@pv_jeff) November 21, 2023

7.

“Just a little off the top, thanks.” https://t.co/YSwnWBnJl2 — David Strathdee (@David_Strathdee) November 21, 2023

8.

9.

And just in case you were wondering about the presenter …

That's presenter Amanda de Cadenet's dad.

Competed in several Le Mans races, once finishing third, so no stranger to risk! — Twmbarlwm (@MichaelEllJay) November 20, 2023

Source @bo66ie29