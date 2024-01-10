Videos

The presenter’s A++ reaction to this Spitfire’s butt-clenchingly ‘low pass’ sent this classic clip to new heights (sound up!)

David Harris. Updated January 10th, 2024

Back in 1996 they made a TV programme celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Spitfire, the iconic fighter plane which helped to win The Battle of Britain.

A clip from the programme has been going viral again after being shared on Twitter / X by Bobbie. It’s quite spectacular and looks rather dangerous, but it’s the reaction of presenter Alain de Cadenet which makes it special.

Let’s take a look…

Plane crazy?

And just in case you were wondering about the presenter …

