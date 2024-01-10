This dog’s hilariously tangible frustration will be instantly relatable for anyone who’s struggled to get a point across (so all of us then)

Animals

There’s something about this dog – tell it’s not just us – and it’s apparent frustration at not being able to get its point across that is very funny indeed.

This is Simba. He's getting frustrated that you aren't understanding him. Has repeated himself three times. Unsure what you're not getting. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/kwQfYOEKTm — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) January 9, 2024

And these people enjoyed it too.

I think he solved String Theory — Eric Geeks ️‍ (@UpBeatGeeks) January 9, 2024

Cover your bases and give Simba EVERYTHING!!! — Mary Mary (@ABitContrary) January 9, 2024

It’s a ransom demand. All the treats or the slippers meet an untimely demise! — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) January 9, 2024

My Lord, are you sure it's time to launch the rockets? … As you wish, Lord Simba. — Paul Leone (@paul_leone) January 9, 2024

I would like to talk to you about your car warranty…….. — Soulmates~Twinflames (@soulmatereading) January 10, 2024

