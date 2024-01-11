American in Britain TikTok favourite Yorkshire Peach broke her own rule to send an important message to trolls

Entertainment

American Lisa Dollan (Yorkshire Peach) has become a firm favourite on TikTok – and at the Poke – as she chronicles her learning curve in the UK.

Here she is listing things in the UK that would freak out Americans.

Just making a mental note to be extra careful crossing the road in America.

Like many social media stars, some of the feedback she gets is unpleasant and, as a sensible person, Lisa has a rule never to feed the trolls, but she finally snapped and had to address them. Here’s what happened.

@yorkshirepeach You will never win. I appreciate your support during this time ♬ Very Sad – Enchan

She had quite a few people worried at the start, but laughing at the end. I was feeling sad for you for a minute there.

Miss3e Sounds like one them, “Please give £5, £10, or £20” with the music.

Andy-N You’ve got our sense of humour now. Love it.

Simon Bradley31 That final comment is the most relatable damn thing.

Gemma Louise I was thinking awh bless her she looks so sad.

Sofia The song’s giving “please adopt this American”.

Claire Thoughts and prayers with you at this difficult time.

Alice | A&Co Creator Marketing I was fooled then, I was like oh no what was said.

Lauren Louise A few TikTok users played on the message. I’am sory that they’re comments effected you so badly….

penoir77 Your so insperational.

Sophie Your brilliant.

Carole I now what you mean their everywere.

nickynoo111 We’re with Mick Mcginty on this. Love it when you pop up on my feed I know I’m in for a chuckle.

Give her a follow so you don’t miss out.

READ MORE

An American shared ‘dumb questions’ her US friends ask about British life

Source Yorkshire Peach Image Screengrab