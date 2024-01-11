Entertainment

American in Britain TikTok favourite Yorkshire Peach broke her own rule to send an important message to trolls

Poke Staff. Updated January 11th, 2024

American Lisa Dollan (Yorkshire Peach) has become a firm favourite on TikTok – and at the Poke – as she chronicles her learning curve in the UK.

Here she is listing things in the UK that would freak out Americans.

Just making a mental note to be extra careful crossing the road in America.

Like many social media stars, some of the feedback she gets is unpleasant and, as a sensible person, Lisa has a rule never to feed the trolls, but she finally snapped and had to address them. Here’s what happened.

You will never win. I appreciate your support during this time

She had quite a few people worried at the start, but laughing at the end.

I was feeling sad for you for a minute there.
Miss3e

Sounds like one them, “Please give £5, £10, or £20” with the music.
Andy-N

You’ve got our sense of humour now. Love it.
Simon Bradley31

That final comment is the most relatable damn thing.
Gemma Louise

I was thinking awh bless her she looks so sad.
Sofia

The song’s giving “please adopt this American”.
Claire

Thoughts and prayers with you at this difficult time.
Alice | A&Co Creator Marketing

I was fooled then, I was like oh no what was said.
Lauren Louise

A few TikTok users played on the message.

I’am sory that they’re comments effected you so badly….
penoir77

Your so insperational.
Sophie

Your brilliant.
Carole

I now what you mean their everywere.
nickynoo111

We’re with Mick Mcginty on this.

Love it when you pop up on my feed I know I’m in for a chuckle.

Give her a follow so you don’t miss out.

An American shared ‘dumb questions’ her US friends ask about British life

