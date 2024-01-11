American in Britain TikTok favourite Yorkshire Peach broke her own rule to send an important message to trolls
American Lisa Dollan (Yorkshire Peach) has become a firm favourite on TikTok – and at the Poke – as she chronicles her learning curve in the UK.
Here she is listing things in the UK that would freak out Americans.
@yorkshirepeach #americanintheuk ♬ original sound – Yorkshire Peach
Just making a mental note to be extra careful crossing the road in America.
Like many social media stars, some of the feedback she gets is unpleasant and, as a sensible person, Lisa has a rule never to feed the trolls, but she finally snapped and had to address them. Here’s what happened.
@yorkshirepeach
You will never win. I appreciate your support during this time
She had quite a few people worried at the start, but laughing at the end.
I was feeling sad for you for a minute there.
Miss3e
Sounds like one them, “Please give £5, £10, or £20” with the music.
Andy-N
You’ve got our sense of humour now. Love it.
Simon Bradley31
That final comment is the most relatable damn thing.
Gemma Louise
I was thinking awh bless her she looks so sad.
Sofia
The song’s giving “please adopt this American”.
Claire
Thoughts and prayers with you at this difficult time.
Alice | A&Co Creator Marketing
I was fooled then, I was like oh no what was said.
Lauren Louise
A few TikTok users played on the message.
I’am sory that they’re comments effected you so badly….
penoir77
Your so insperational.
Sophie
Your brilliant.
Carole
I now what you mean their everywere.
nickynoo111
We’re with Mick Mcginty on this.
Love it when you pop up on my feed I know I’m in for a chuckle.
I was feeling sad for you for a minute there.
Miss3e
Sounds like one them, “Please give £5, £10, or £20” with the music.
Andy-N
You’ve got our sense of humour now. Love it.
Simon Bradley31
That final comment is the most relatable damn thing.
Gemma Louise
I was thinking awh bless her she looks so sad.
Sofia
The song’s giving “please adopt this American”.
Claire
Thoughts and prayers with you at this difficult time.
Alice | A&Co Creator Marketing
I was fooled then, I was like oh no what was said.
Lauren Louise
A few TikTok users played on the message.
I’am sory that they’re comments effected you so badly….
penoir77
Your so insperational.
Sophie
Your brilliant.
Carole
I now what you mean their everywere.
nickynoo111
We’re with Mick Mcginty on this.
Love it when you pop up on my feed I know I’m in for a chuckle.
Give her a follow so you don’t miss out.
READ MORE
An American shared ‘dumb questions’ her US friends ask about British life
Source Yorkshire Peach Image Screengrab