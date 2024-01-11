This next-level question about that Boeing midair blowout prompted some very entertaining and totally on-point responses

News

You’ll have seen the frankly terrifying story a few days back of an Alaska Airlines flight being forced into an emergency landing after part of the Boeing 737 Max’s fuselage was ripped out in midair.

As a frankly nervous flyer we’ve tried not to read too many of the details, but it saw US regulators order the temporary grounding of all similar models, and Boeing shares fell 9% after the incident.

And we mention it – particularly the last bit – after this next-level question went viral on Reddit for reasons which are about to become obvious.

Now we don’t know the ins and outs of how ‘puts’ work but we can guess enough to see what they’re saying. Next level every cloud thinking.

And it prompted some very entertaining and totally on-point replies after it went viral on Twitter. Here are our favourites.

“When one door closes, another door opens.” — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) January 10, 2024

The door blowing off is technically public information the moment that it happens ✅ — Andrew O’Connell, CFA, FRM (@realpristinecap) January 10, 2024

You laugh but that would make an excellent final exam question https://t.co/E6L2cD1R1f — @[email protected] (@AnnMLipton) January 10, 2024

no it’s not considered insider trading, although events like that are in fact priced in and accidents happen. it won’t do much to the price unless the accident would happen because of gross negligence on boeing’s part, but even that is partially priced in — PermabearXBT | TEAM $WOO | (@permabearXBT) January 10, 2024

I usually hate stock bro fuckers but I’m gonna say that if a person *actually* did this, I am impressed. No one died. Everyone was terrified. But if you had the presence of mind or level of functioning sociopathy to lock in a stock-sell price *before* news hit the market? https://t.co/jtkj42pLHV — FormerGregSamsa (@MJaMitchell) January 10, 2024

