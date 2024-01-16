US

The Community Note on this D-Day comment goes straight into the Hall of Fame

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 16th, 2024

Freezing temperatures and snow in New York State saw the American football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills postponed.

The decision was made partly because of the poor playing conditions and to stop people making unnecessary journeys in dangerous conditions, but not everybody appreciated the precaution. This guy, for instance.

@dhookstead Did we cancel D-Day because of a little rough weather? No. Play the damn game.

One problem with that is …D-Day was cancelled, or more accurately postponed, due to the weather. Several times.

While we can’t be sure the sassy response wasn’t a joke, the post still ended up with a community note correcting the historical inaccuracy.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know D-Day was delayed by a day because of the weather

The correction got a huge thumbs up, with reactions like these favourites.

Elon Musk needs to see this.

It’s about time he did something popular.

