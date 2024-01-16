The Community Note on this D-Day comment goes straight into the Hall of Fame

US

Freezing temperatures and snow in New York State saw the American football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills postponed.

The Bills were supposed to play a football game in this tomorrow

pic.twitter.com/SZzfAV1IPp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 13, 2024

The decision was made partly because of the poor playing conditions and to stop people making unnecessary journeys in dangerous conditions, but not everybody appreciated the precaution. This guy, for instance.

One problem with that is …D-Day was cancelled, or more accurately postponed, due to the weather. Several times.

Bruh, the D-day invasion was postponed multiple times due to the weather, June 6th was literally the only day they settled on because there was a break in the weather — T-Dubs99 (@TaylorRWest99) January 13, 2024

While we can’t be sure the sassy response wasn’t a joke, the post still ended up with a community note correcting the historical inaccuracy.

The correction got a huge thumbs up, with reactions like these favourites.

1.

Sometimes I just log in to see which Community Note has won the Internet for the day pic.twitter.com/qd1X1YRFEY — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 14, 2024

2.

Million out of ten community note pic.twitter.com/UHAJz8PBSe — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) January 14, 2024

3.

Absolutely perfect. No notes https://t.co/HdGEXGX8aP — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) January 14, 2024

4.

Wake up babe, new favorite community note just dropped https://t.co/Wgk6jrUWy0 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 14, 2024

5.

There are times when the Community Notes feature is a thing of beauty https://t.co/tYiDACV3px — Tony McDonough (@tonymc39) January 14, 2024

6.

Community notes when it comes to cooking ppl pic.twitter.com/Mre0DxbNHc — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) January 14, 2024

7.

I would like to report a murder. #CommunityNotes was seen near the victim before it happened. — Mr Kaz (@MrKazzzzy) January 14, 2024

8.

community notes girlies remain our strongest soldiers https://t.co/kpggQ6rnmg — Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) January 14, 2024

9.

So, the comment section not working out how you thought it would… https://t.co/xWmF3sGaoN pic.twitter.com/gxeWyMldeP — The Brewing Sailor (brew checkmark) (@BrewingSailor) January 15, 2024

Elon Musk needs to see this.

When marking that a community note is helpful, I think it’d be awesome if they could add an option for “It is hilarious” — trey bishop (@notactuallytrey) January 14, 2024

It’s about time he did something popular.

