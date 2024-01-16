Pics

The forensic deconstruction of this M&S pizza packaging is a simply magnificent spot

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2024

Move over Sherlock Holmes, there’s a new super sleuth in town.

It’s this magnificent spot by the ‘Dull Men’s Club’ shared on Twitter by @PerthshireMags who said: ‘Finally, Facebook understands me.’ And we’re with them, 100% of the way.

It’s a forensic deconstruction of this M&S pizza packaging which we’ve looked at a thousand times but will never view in the same light again.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Extraordinary scenes.

Everything!

Source Dull Men’s Club Twitter