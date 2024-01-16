The forensic deconstruction of this M&S pizza packaging is a simply magnificent spot

Pics

Move over Sherlock Holmes, there’s a new super sleuth in town.

It’s this magnificent spot by the ‘Dull Men’s Club’ shared on Twitter by @PerthshireMags who said: ‘Finally, Facebook understands me.’ And we’re with them, 100% of the way.

It’s a forensic deconstruction of this M&S pizza packaging which we’ve looked at a thousand times but will never view in the same light again.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Extraordinary scenes.

genuinely the dull men’s club is the most relatable thing on that hellsite, can never get enough of it tbf — shaan ️ (@shaanthepenguin) January 14, 2024

As a dull woman, I might need to join dull men’s club undercover — mcrogerson (@sophinda85) January 14, 2024

The "male 52 size 9 with a long term interest in bicycles and Lego" is killing me. What's that got to do with anything?? Lmao — Alex Long Time Novio Laura (@Albrett_) January 15, 2024

Everything!

And you can find lots more dull men’s stuff at the Dull Men’s Club on Facebook here.

maybe Dull Men's Club is where I will finally find love https://t.co/TZs2Z8Jf5L — jex ⟩〰⟨ (@prosk8trr) January 15, 2024

Source Dull Men’s Club Twitter