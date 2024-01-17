These 18 ‘Bad Samaritans’ shared their ‘random acts of kindness’ and they’re outrageously funny

Life

We’ve been very entertained by the responses to u/GraharG‘s question on Reddit’s r/CasualUK form, which was –

“Whenever I see a car with a ticket I chuck it in the bin so the driver doesn’t have to pay. What act of kindness do you do for strangers?”

The replies were as funny as they were supremely unhelpful and – sometimes – bordering on evil. Wait until you read the cat one.

1.



OddParrot14

2.

When my neighbours put their bin out in the evening I take them straight back in for them before morning, so they don’t get stolen in the night.

mirrorshade5

3.

Whenever there’s a meeting on a Friday afternoon, I like to ask lots of questions at the end so no one else feels embarrassed about the stoney silence.

FlibV1

4.

I make sure to keep my left indicator on at all times to remind other road users what side of the road to drive on.

37025InvernessTMD

5.

Whenever I’m sitting down on the tube and a frail little old lady boards the train, I remain seated to enable her to build up her leg muscles.

ImGreatAtNothing

6.

When I see a single mother struggling to pay at the tills, I offer to put the food back for them. Life must be hard enough without having to go round Tesco twice.

Eliteclarity

7.



bloonstowerofbabylon

8.

I wait until my neighbours hang their washing out before lighting the BBQ so the clothes block the smoke from spreading into their house.

Interesting_Rich_643

9.