This anti-vaxxer’s glorious self-own is a proper treat (watch to the end!)

We’ve featured no end of anti-vaxxer takedowns on these pages over the years, but this one is straight from the top drawer.

It’s the work of comedian Walter Masterson (on the left) who you can find on Twitter here and follow on YouTube over here.

If it’s the first time you’ve seen it then you are in for a treat, and if it’s not, then you’ll know it’s worth another watch. Just when you think it can’t get any more satisfying …

An all-time great self-own. And here are our favourite things people said about it when it went viral on Reddit,

‘Weird how an illness thst last ten days will go away if you take an imagined remedy for ten days.’

RurikTheDamned ‘Well he’s right that the symptoms will be gone in 10 days, he’s just not right about why.’

blayze03 ‘Also works with 10 days of olive oil. 10 days of Captain Crunch Cereal. 10 days of Captain Morgan’s spiced rum. Or 10 days of breathing oxygen. It’s a miracle! ‘Unfortunately for this guy, 10 days of school did not cure him of stupidity.’

RedJohn04 ‘Did you know that if you have a head cold and, every morning and night for ten days, you insert the eraser end of a clean new pencil into your bum three times, your symptoms will be gone on the eleventh day?’

LadyFig44 ‘I just love how the interviewer deadpanned how fucking stupid what he said is.’

Searchlights ‘Wow a suicide by Occam’s Razor is impressive.’

Deathwatch72 ‘That little ounce of self awareness at the end where he looks at the camera and says “I’m the dumb one” is priceless.’

billman419

Source Walter Masterson Reddit u/waltermint