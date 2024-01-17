This Tory MP’s attempt to appear a fully paid-up member of the human race is already magnificently cringeworthy – and then comes the payoff

Politics

Full disclosure, we hadn’t encountered Conservative MP Michael Tomlinson much before today, but after watching this encounter on Sky News today we’ll be following little else.

It’s the immigration minister attempting to come across as a fully paid-up member of the human race after Kay Burley established that he didn’t watch the ITV drama about the Post Office scandal, and asked him what did he watch.

And it gets better and better with each word that comes out of his mouth.

Absolute CAR CRASH interview with immigration minister Tomlinson (more of it in a bit), ends with this perfect gem: Burley having established he hadn’t watched the ITV drama on #PostOfficeScandal asks him what he does watch. What follows is straight out of The Thick of It. ~AA pic.twitter.com/2BfJyQ1fUk — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 17, 2024

Simply magnificent (and we’re pretty sure that didn’t end in a 1-1 draw)

It was pretty much all anyone could talk about over on Twitter. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

Good grief. This isn’t a spoof, is it? Dialling @RosieisaHolt — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) January 17, 2024

Oh my God oh my God oh my God https://t.co/xPWjlcdktA — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) January 17, 2024

Lots of goals were scored and it was a 1-1 draw. ‍ — Tom (@get00t) January 17, 2024

Stick to politics https://t.co/rL9EdiyuVr — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 17, 2024

The usual high quality political discourse we’re accustomed to in the UK. — V G Rack (@vegerack) January 17, 2024

