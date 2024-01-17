Politics

This Tory MP’s attempt to appear a fully paid-up member of the human race is already magnificently cringeworthy – and then comes the payoff

John Plunkett. Updated January 17th, 2024

Full disclosure, we hadn’t encountered Conservative MP Michael Tomlinson much before today, but after watching this encounter on Sky News today we’ll be following little else.

It’s the immigration minister attempting to come across as a fully paid-up member of the human race after Kay Burley established that he didn’t watch the ITV drama about the Post Office scandal, and asked him what did he watch.

And it gets better and better with each word that comes out of his mouth.

Simply magnificent (and we’re pretty sure that didn’t end in a 1-1 draw)

It was pretty much all anyone could talk about over on Twitter. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2