This Eurovision presenter just turned the sass up to 11 and it’s simply magnificent

The good people of Pink News published an article a little while back asking: ‘Why do queer people love Eurovision so much?’

Eurovision, which returns on Saturday night, is for LGBTQ+ people a national holiday, a day of rest followed by an evening of celebration. Gay Christmas, if you will,’ said Pink News, going on to explore all the reasons why.

And we mention this because it’s a phenomenon that this year’s event has taken to heart like no other.

First there was the moment when this fan’s Grindr notifications ‘accidentally’ kept going off on air.

The guy handed his phone over to the presenter of the Eurovision, only to hear it get flooded with Grindr messages pic.twitter.com/LxWjTvY3V9 — b (@croatianbarbs) May 7, 2024

And then when Petra Mede, co-presneting this year’s event with Malin Akerman, did this!

The sass counter just went up to 11.

Petra just made herself immortal — Daniël Z. (@danielznld) May 9, 2024

Were they wrong ? — ☁️ (@nu_yan_esc) May 9, 2024

Petra slaying from the start — AnjaPT (@anja_pt) May 9, 2024

Not everyone appreciated it.

It’s just a bloody gay fest — Juneyp67 (@Juneyp671) May 9, 2024

To whom this was the only reply necessary.

great! then just dont watch it! nobody asked u — marcos | (@marcosiscansado) May 9, 2024

To conclude …

Can’t wait to see what they do on the night.

Source @NicolaArisi