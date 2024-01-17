‘Who’s not police but FEELS like police to you?’ 21 authority figures to have you quaking in your boots

Life

You don’t have to be a police officer to exude the authority – and, let’s face it, ability to make us feel more than a little bit inferior and insecure – of a proper cop.

We say this after @sadlifeebro went wildly viral on Twitter with this question.

who’s not police but FEELS like police to you? — Hollyn (@sadlifeebro) January 16, 2024

And it prompted no end of replies. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these 21 had us quaking in our slippers.

Fast food employees who won’t give you extra sauce. https://t.co/7iVoT910kO — Jenni (@hashjenni) January 16, 2024

Human Resources — The Value Formula (@finance_toolbox) January 16, 2024

Employees standing behind me as I use the self checkout https://t.co/xOLT7idYW8 — Trey (@treydayway) January 17, 2024

The person in charge of collecting £5 from everyone for a colleague’s leaving present https://t.co/sSzMSHgSW0 — Cactus fan (@exbreakfast) January 17, 2024

retail workers who approach you almost immediately when you enter a store https://t.co/FzGZ3PfGzA — ️ (@AntagoniZt_) January 17, 2024

Anyone who physically calls my phone. — Elisa S.R. (@Selisa0) January 17, 2024

High school history teachers who are also a sport coach (either wrestling or football) — katie jee (@katie_the_jee) January 17, 2024

My kids, literally any time they ask me any question. They could be like “what’s for dinner? ” and I’m STILL not answering without my lawyer present. https://t.co/0pubI4kTB4 — Trey Ferguson (@PastorTrey05) January 17, 2024

11.