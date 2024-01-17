‘Who’s not police but FEELS like police to you?’ 21 authority figures to have you quaking in your boots
You don’t have to be a police officer to exude the authority – and, let’s face it, ability to make us feel more than a little bit inferior and insecure – of a proper cop.
We say this after @sadlifeebro went wildly viral on Twitter with this question.
who’s not police but FEELS like police to you?
— Hollyn (@sadlifeebro) January 16, 2024
And it prompted no end of replies. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these 21 had us quaking in our slippers.
Fast food employees who won’t give you extra sauce. https://t.co/7iVoT910kO
— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 16, 2024
Human Resources
— The Value Formula (@finance_toolbox) January 16, 2024
Employees standing behind me as I use the self checkout https://t.co/xOLT7idYW8
— Trey (@treydayway) January 17, 2024
The person in charge of collecting £5 from everyone for a colleague’s leaving present https://t.co/sSzMSHgSW0
— Cactus fan (@exbreakfast) January 17, 2024
retail workers who approach you almost immediately when you enter a store https://t.co/FzGZ3PfGzA
— ️ (@AntagoniZt_) January 17, 2024
Microsoft Teams https://t.co/UVBkEUBraY
— Girl Monster (@__NahImGood) January 16, 2024
Anyone who physically calls my phone.
— Elisa S.R. (@Selisa0) January 17, 2024
High school history teachers who are also a sport coach (either wrestling or football)
— katie jee (@katie_the_jee) January 17, 2024
My kids, literally any time they ask me any question.
They could be like “what’s for dinner? ” and I’m STILL not answering without my lawyer present. https://t.co/0pubI4kTB4
— Trey Ferguson (@PastorTrey05) January 17, 2024
Dinnerladies. https://t.co/VosUHcfyqj
— ❄️Sam Whyte❄️ (@SamWhyte) January 17, 2024
Your other half as soon as you text: “Just having one more, be home soon x” https://t.co/GJ3X8gStdU
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) January 17, 2024