‘Every single Italian I pissed off in 2023’ is simply magnifico!
Early days we know but we’ve already got a leading contender for our favourite video of the year.
It’s a video from @volindo_travel that went viral – wildly viral – on Twitter after it was shared by @The8BitIdiot who said it may be their favourite video of all time.
And this is why …
This may be my favorite video of all time. pic.twitter.com/IVPwev8P3p
— 8-ʙɪᴛ™ (@The8BitIdiot) January 17, 2024
Magnifico!
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
1.
These people held off Hannibal at Carthage and now they're panicking if they see a bottle of ketchup. https://t.co/wZvy3CYICS
— 'Whack' with a silent H (@WhackNicholson) January 18, 2024
2.
People who hate this video are missing out this is increasingly funny each time I watch it
— June Kamille (@JunnKamille) January 17, 2024
3.
They almost locked him up. They wanted him in PRISON https://t.co/p1Sjlmpdlu
— peaches (@peaches07) January 18, 2024
4.
Last time I went to Italy the pilot on the plane told us not to fold our pizza over the com system when we landed
— 8-ʙɪᴛ™ (@The8BitIdiot) January 18, 2024
5.
This is funny, yes. https://t.co/nBqvhBpsEQ
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 18, 2024
6.
The guy’s a terrorist
— Petro Salema ☻ (@petrosalema) January 18, 2024
7.
What a king https://t.co/39yH6vZrst
— Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) January 18, 2024
Source Instagram @volindo_travel Twitter @The8BitIdiot