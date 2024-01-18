‘Every single Italian I pissed off in 2023’ is simply magnifico!

Videos

Early days we know but we’ve already got a leading contender for our favourite video of the year.

It’s a video from @volindo_travel that went viral – wildly viral – on Twitter after it was shared by @The8BitIdiot who said it may be their favourite video of all time.

And this is why …

This may be my favorite video of all time. pic.twitter.com/IVPwev8P3p — 8-ʙɪᴛ™ (@The8BitIdiot) January 17, 2024

Magnifico!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

These people held off Hannibal at Carthage and now they're panicking if they see a bottle of ketchup. https://t.co/wZvy3CYICS — 'Whack' with a silent H (@WhackNicholson) January 18, 2024

People who hate this video are missing out this is increasingly funny each time I watch it — June Kamille (@JunnKamille) January 17, 2024

They almost locked him up. They wanted him in PRISON https://t.co/p1Sjlmpdlu — peaches (@peaches07) January 18, 2024

Last time I went to Italy the pilot on the plane told us not to fold our pizza over the com system when we landed — 8-ʙɪᴛ™ (@The8BitIdiot) January 18, 2024

The guy’s a terrorist — Petro Salema ☻ (@petrosalema) January 18, 2024

What a king https://t.co/39yH6vZrst — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) January 18, 2024

Source Instagram @volindo_travel Twitter @The8BitIdiot