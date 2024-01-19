This restaurant’s takedown of an unfair 1-star review was unfailingly polite and deliciously brutal

Life

It’s always a pleasure to see a particularly entitled and unfair 1-star review given the treatment it deserved. And this one is pretty much definitive.

It went viral after it was shared by Redditor Zombie-Redshirt who said: ‘This review of a High End Restaurant in Berlin.’

Basically it’s someone who’s got the hump – a really big hump – after they were charged for not turning up. And this is how it went.

Manages to be both unfailingly polite and deliciously brutal. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘I wonder how many times this person has said “Speak English or go back to your own country!”

72616262697473 ‘The German (I assume owner) has a better grasp of English than the buffoon who is upset..says a lot about how much the complainer sucks.’

GothSpite ‘This person can’t even get English right.’

BennyVibez ‘Their “there”. Ugh.’

AnotherCatLover ‘May not sprechen, but can’t even bother to spell correctly in English. They should have charged more as an idiot tax.’

Few_Carrot_3971

Billy’s really not messing around. All the best!

Source Reddit u/Zombie-Redshirt