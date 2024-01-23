‘Ding, ding … boom!’ Donald Trump explaining missile defence technology will blow your mind

Politics

Once again we find ourselves asking what is the colour of the sky in Donald Trump’s world – and indeed in the minds of his vast legion of supporters – after this latest clip of the once (and future?) president went viral.

It’s the stable genius sharing his insight into what we’re guessing is the world’s most advanced missile defence system, speaking to the media in New Hampshire on Monday.

The former president provides an elaborate description of missile defense technology: Ding ding ding ding boom whoosh boom pic.twitter.com/PgWRVJh8xI — Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2024

Sir, they said, this is not a pinball game — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) January 23, 2024

Dear Trump—Keep my name out of your effing mouth! …weirdo. https://t.co/T2S3iyxvZK — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 23, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, the Republican Party wants to give this clown the Nuclear Codes. https://t.co/Z2C5tCAVex — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) January 23, 2024

The rest of the world shifts between laughing at us and being completely horrified by us, allowing this to continue https://t.co/C7SlaisFam — Tracey Taylor London (@traytaymakeup) January 23, 2024

