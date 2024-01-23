Weird World

A ‘Mick Jagger’ scammer couldn’t get no satisfaction and it’s a supremely satisfying read

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2024

The great Becky Holmes – scourge of scammers and online time wasters everywhere – has a book coming out collecting her most marvellous adventures and it’s published this week!

But scammers never sleep, it appears, so Becky – @deathtospinach on Twitter – has still been batting away their attentions in the most entertaining way possible.

And this one went straight to the top of the charts, a ‘Mick Jagger’ scammer (not the real Mick Jagger) who couldn’t get no satisfaction and it’s a supremely satisfying read.

And here’s the exchange in full.

Well, you can’t always get what you want, right Mick?

Find Becky on Twitter here! And more details about her book here.

Source @deathtospinach