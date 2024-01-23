A ‘Mick Jagger’ scammer couldn’t get no satisfaction and it’s a supremely satisfying read

Weird World

The great Becky Holmes – scourge of scammers and online time wasters everywhere – has a book coming out collecting her most marvellous adventures and it’s published this week!

It’s finally here Publication week Imagine if we could make this a massive success in its first week If there is anyone out there who fancies it but hasn’t bought it yet, PLEASE do it this week. It would mean the world to me The feedback so far has been simply incredible… — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 22, 2024

But scammers never sleep, it appears, so Becky – @deathtospinach on Twitter – has still been batting away their attentions in the most entertaining way possible.

And this one went straight to the top of the charts, a ‘Mick Jagger’ scammer (not the real Mick Jagger) who couldn’t get no satisfaction and it’s a supremely satisfying read.

It’s been a long drawn-out conversation with Mick Jagger because neither of us have been around much However I was delighted to finally learn that Mick has set up a charity to help sick children He is looking for donations but we haven’t established how I’m going to get mine to… pic.twitter.com/4ccDoaz7VJ — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 23, 2024

And here’s the exchange in full.

Well, you can’t always get what you want, right Mick?

Please tell me that you told him somewhere he couldn't get any satisfaction? — Andy (@Andymann21) January 23, 2024

I did that in the last interaction — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 23, 2024

"Owls" about that then…

I apologise for nothing — (@wearethemoos) January 23, 2024

Find Becky on Twitter here! And more details about her book here.

Source @deathtospinach