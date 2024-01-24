Ben Bradley’s comically fast reverse ferret on the importance of ‘woke’ was a triumph of Jo Coburn’s interview technique

Politics

30p Lee Anderson admitted that the next general election will be fought on the woke agenda. A cursory glance at anything the government and the ‘Five Families’ of backbenchers are saying shows they’re leaning right into that same topic. Far right into it, in some cases.

Yet it was Keir Starmer raising the issue that got Ben Bradley on his high horse without a saddle or any reins to hold onto.

Ben Bradley(Tory MP) says Keir Starmer's speech on Tory culture wars was "vacuous nonsense" Jo Coburn does a great job in calling him out.#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/yk1utGJTfl — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 23, 2024

"Vacuous nonsense", says Tory MP Ben Bradley of Starmer's calls to stop attacking the National Trust. "He's the one talking about the woke agenda. Nobody else was." Fast-forward 60secs, faced with his own letter to the NT, and he claims such things "are really important".~AA pic.twitter.com/y0fHHQS0rJ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 23, 2024

“Vacuous nonsense, to be honest.” “He’s the one talking about the woke agenda, nobody else was talking about it.” “In November 2020, following a report on the connections between colonialism and properties now in the care of the National Trust including links with historic slavery, you were among the signatories of a letter to the Telegraph accusing the National Trust of being coloured by cultural Marxist dogma, colloquially known as the woke agenda. You started it.”

The internet very much enjoyed seeing Mr. Bradley’s arse handed to him on a plate.

Oops…. Not that so was expecting any consistency but… well…. Oops!! https://t.co/J2ke7ldrKO — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) January 23, 2024

Genuinely one of the funniest self-owns I’ve seen recently. NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT THIS NONSENSE! You are. THAT IS BECAUSE IT MATTERS. Wut? https://t.co/UfMjuyfcZl — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) January 23, 2024

They seem to forget that anything they have said or written is recorded somewhere. — David Hudson (@Davidrhudsonuk) January 23, 2024

No one else is talking about it: pic.twitter.com/DKc6dplm2B — Jeswings (@SusanUs42932351) January 23, 2024

Nobody is talking about woke especially not Ben Bradley who has been banging on about little else for the last 4 years pic.twitter.com/Eqgki9qLCd — Dougal D'Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) January 23, 2024

He was hoping he could just spout some crap and move on as usual. Good that Coburn was ready with the counter punch. You could see in his face that he knew he'd been thwarted. — KingCobra ✊ #StopTheTories #GTTO (@KingC0br4) January 23, 2024

Days since… Tory MP shat the bed live on air: 0 Congratulations, Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield! https://t.co/10cuXRliKg — Dr Sam (@PerryWadeSam) January 23, 2024

They are such lightweights. A 6th form pupil could out-debate him. — Grayola (@Grayola6354) January 23, 2024

Ben Bradley remembering helping to start the RW anti-Woke culture war against the National Trust https://t.co/vdwkyPEdBs pic.twitter.com/TqTeec4EyR — Jane (@localnotail) January 23, 2024

MP inboxes full of complaints about woke is the virtual equivalent of "that's not what Im hearing on the doorstep." That is, made up. #PoliticsLive — SJ2 (@sjames1132) January 23, 2024

It’s not the only flip-flop we’ve seen from the MP for Mansfield, as Krishnan Guru-Murthy pointed out.

"He voted to remain, then became a Brexiteer, then voted against the deal, then voted for the deal, then said he’d struggle to back the deal again, but now says he will back the deal." Watch the full exchange as @krishgm challenges Conservative MP Ben Bradley on Brexit. pic.twitter.com/vfYqQikVV3 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 27, 2019

