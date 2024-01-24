Politics

Ben Bradley’s comically fast reverse ferret on the importance of ‘woke’ was a triumph of Jo Coburn’s interview technique

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 24th, 2024

30p Lee Anderson admitted that the next general election will be fought on the woke agenda. A cursory glance at anything the government and the ‘Five Families’ of backbenchers are saying shows they’re leaning right into that same topic. Far right into it, in some cases.

Yet it was Keir Starmer raising the issue that got Ben Bradley on his high horse without a saddle or any reins to hold onto.

This adds a little extra.

“Vacuous nonsense, to be honest.”

“He’s the one talking about the woke agenda, nobody else was talking about it.”

“In November 2020, following a report on the connections between colonialism and properties now in the care of the National Trust including links with historic slavery, you were among the signatories of a letter to the Telegraph accusing the National Trust of being coloured by cultural Marxist dogma, colloquially known as the woke agenda.

You started it.”

The internet very much enjoyed seeing Mr. Bradley’s arse handed to him on a plate.

It’s not the only flip-flop we’ve seen from the MP for Mansfield, as Krishnan Guru-Murthy pointed out.

