Tim Burgess had the best response to a Smiths track being used at a Donald Trump rally

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2024

We hadn’t expected to hear a Smiths song being blasted out of the PA at a Donald Trump rally and it turns out we weren’t the only one.

And no, it wasn’t Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now. Or Paint a Vulgar Picture. Or Barbarism Begins At Home. Or It’s Over, alas. It was this.

The clip went wildly viral and got just the responses you’d expect.

And it caught the eye of The Smiths’ guitarist and co-song writer and much else besides Johnny Marr, no less, and it’s fair to say he wasn’t best pleased.

And the best response – definitely the funniest – went to the Charlatans, Tim Burgess, who took time out from owning Piers Morgan on Twitter to tweet this.

Boom.

Source @Tim_Burgess