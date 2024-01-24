Tim Burgess had the best response to a Smiths track being used at a Donald Trump rally

Celebrity

We hadn’t expected to hear a Smiths song being blasted out of the PA at a Donald Trump rally and it turns out we weren’t the only one.

And no, it wasn’t Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now. Or Paint a Vulgar Picture. Or Barbarism Begins At Home. Or It’s Over, alas. It was this.

You actually hear the Smiths more often than you’d think at 2024 Trump rallies ⬇️ 9/8/2023 SDGOP rally in Rapid City, South Dakota https://t.co/lNAzNNYMOk pic.twitter.com/891reN3MGR — Soorin Kim (@SooRinKimm) January 23, 2024

The clip went wildly viral and got just the responses you’d expect.

The Smiths will shut this down as soon as they find out about it. — Forks Up! (@ocdevil332211) January 23, 2024

This is a cry for help from the intern who made the playlist. We must find them! — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) January 23, 2024

of all the smiths songs to use without permission … it’s a loser’s lament. lol. — Lee-Anne Goodman (@leeanne25) January 23, 2024

And it caught the eye of The Smiths’ guitarist and co-song writer and much else besides Johnny Marr, no less, and it’s fair to say he wasn’t best pleased.

Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now. https://t.co/M6eYROedOy — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 23, 2024

And the best response – definitely the funniest – went to the Charlatans, Tim Burgess, who took time out from owning Piers Morgan on Twitter to tweet this.

We gave Trump full permission to use Weirdo, but we didn’t hear back pic.twitter.com/nZywb02VzH — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 24, 2024

Boom.

Source @Tim_Burgess