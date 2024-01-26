Science

People are thinking that NASA’s anti-spill coffee cup reminds them of something

David Harris. Updated January 26th, 2024

We’ve all been there – hurtling at 17,900 miles per hour, 248 miles above the Earth and feeling in desperate need of a cup of coffee, only to be thwarted in our attempts to drink the brew by pesky zero-gravity conditions.

But now NASA have solved our problems by inventing an anti-spill coffee cup designed to work in space! Hurrah! You’re thinking that it’s going to look the part, yes? A sleek and futuristic flask, perfect for your modern spaceman / spacewoman?

Well… Let’s take a look. The video was posted by the hugely popular Science account on Twitter / X.

Oh ok. That design looks a little familiar. Others had thoughts, too…

