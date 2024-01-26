People are thinking that NASA’s anti-spill coffee cup reminds them of something

Science

We’ve all been there – hurtling at 17,900 miles per hour, 248 miles above the Earth and feeling in desperate need of a cup of coffee, only to be thwarted in our attempts to drink the brew by pesky zero-gravity conditions.

But now NASA have solved our problems by inventing an anti-spill coffee cup designed to work in space! Hurrah! You’re thinking that it’s going to look the part, yes? A sleek and futuristic flask, perfect for your modern spaceman / spacewoman?

Well… Let’s take a look. The video was posted by the hugely popular Science account on Twitter / X.

NASA's Coffee cup designed specifically not to spill in zero gravity pic.twitter.com/P0ruHiz14Y — Science (@ScienceGuys_) January 24, 2024

Oh ok. That design looks a little familiar. Others had thoughts, too…

1.

2.

3.

Sadly, male astronauts failed to be able to properly use the coffee cup to maximize its usefulness. Instead clumsily filling it with cream, refusing to put their mouth on opening, and then immediately falling asleep. https://t.co/khqjXxFbnr — bonky ⚘ she/her (@shesbonky) January 25, 2024

4.

"Oh yeah lads it absolutely has to look like this otherwise it'll spill for sure" https://t.co/K6sdRzc5sS — All Watched Over By Machines of Drum and Bass (@bartlebooth45) January 25, 2024

5.

I too would like to drink from the space vulva https://t.co/8IH3xF4TEr — Ghoul | they/them (@RadiationGhoul) January 25, 2024

6.

That cup looks very familiar but I just can't put my finger in it. — Zolds (@zolds13) January 24, 2024

7.

Needless to say Nature is the best engineer — Eddie (@EdMoneys) January 24, 2024

8.

on earth we use lids — mild man (@byebyejack1) January 24, 2024

9.