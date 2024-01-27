19 kitty culprits from r/CatsAreAssholes
Reddit’s r/CatsAreAssholes forum is pretty self-explanatory, but the description removes all doubt.
The subreddit where the true asshole-ish nature of all cats is displayed for the world to see.
Without further ado …
1. Max strikes again – literally
2. ‘Hot off the printer and look who was meowing at the door’
3. Close – but no cigar
4. “Stop! It’s the pawlice.”
5. Feline fridge raider
6. Oh, Cornbread!
7. “What you gonna do about it?”
8. Even worse than leaves on the line
9. Is nothing sacred?
10. If not cat bed, why comfy?
