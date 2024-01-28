Top tip – don’t use the boss’s emergency number for this
A Redditor named u/NikaWasTakenMC shared what must be the weirdest question ever asked on a work emergency number.
Either they have a great relationship with the boss or really want to get fired. Anyway, here’s what Reddit users thought.
No, I am serious. Would you still employ me?
iamblackshadows
You are fired successfully.
Investor-Underworld
The Metamorphosis 2: This time you can’t worm your way out of it.
Lucas-steinworker
Being a worm is not a protected class so don’t worry you can legally discriminate against someone all you want for being a worm.
Cannot_think-of_name
Hey, if they get to ask us stupid questions during the interview, we can return the favour.
Aimlessly-Astray
Day 1 of talking to my boss like an insecure girlfriend.
Kookie_Abies_8994
Jesus, I’m a manager and you’d be surprised how often conversations like this happen.
Qetuowryipzcbmxvn
I just laughed out loud, I needed that!
AlliieeJ
He didn’t answer the question 🙁
xX_Bacon_Boi_Xx
In this world, many employers prefer to hire worms.
FisheyGaze
Lmao this is the kinda employer employee relationship I want to see hahaha.
ImaginaryAd3183
DistributionNo9968 threw their surreal take into the mix.
I’m a worm, I often feel like the only person that gets me is the early bird.
