Top tip – don’t use the boss’s emergency number for this

A Redditor named u/NikaWasTakenMC shared what must be the weirdest question ever asked on a work emergency number.

Either they have a great relationship with the boss or really want to get fired. Anyway, here’s what Reddit users thought.

No, I am serious. Would you still employ me?

iamblackshadows

You are fired successfully.

Investor-Underworld

The Metamorphosis 2: This time you can’t worm your way out of it.

Lucas-steinworker

Being a worm is not a protected class so don’t worry you can legally discriminate against someone all you want for being a worm.

Cannot_think-of_name

Hey, if they get to ask us stupid questions during the interview, we can return the favour.

Aimlessly-Astray

Day 1 of talking to my boss like an insecure girlfriend.

Kookie_Abies_8994

Jesus, I’m a manager and you’d be surprised how often conversations like this happen.

Qetuowryipzcbmxvn



I just laughed out loud, I needed that!

AlliieeJ

He didn’t answer the question 🙁

xX_Bacon_Boi_Xx

In this world, many employers prefer to hire worms.

FisheyGaze

Lmao this is the kinda employer employee relationship I want to see hahaha.

ImaginaryAd3183

DistributionNo9968 threw their surreal take into the mix.

I’m a worm, I often feel like the only person that gets me is the early bird.

Source r/Me_irl Image r/Me_irl