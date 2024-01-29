Politics

People have been comparing Laura Kuenssberg’s farewells to these two politicians – can YOU spot the difference?

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2024

It’s been 15 months or so now since the BBC’s former political editor Laura Kuenssberg took over BBC1’s flagship Sunday morning politics slot.

Who can forget her debut show with extra special guest – it turned out – Joe Lycett?

And we mention it because it’s fair to say that Kuenssberg hasn’t always been to every viewer’s taste. And of course that’s only to be expected with such a high profile role.

Except this particular ‘spot the difference’ was a particular eye-opener for lots of people, a week after culture secretary Lucy Frazer memorably accused the BBC of political bias.

It’s business secretary Kemi Badenoch and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper. But can you spot the difference?

James O’Brien did.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Source @MarinaPurkiss