People have been comparing Laura Kuenssberg’s farewells to these two politicians – can YOU spot the difference?

It’s been 15 months or so now since the BBC’s former political editor Laura Kuenssberg took over BBC1’s flagship Sunday morning politics slot.

Who can forget her debut show with extra special guest – it turned out – Joe Lycett?

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

And we mention it because it’s fair to say that Kuenssberg hasn’t always been to every viewer’s taste. And of course that’s only to be expected with such a high profile role.

Except this particular ‘spot the difference’ was a particular eye-opener for lots of people, a week after culture secretary Lucy Frazer memorably accused the BBC of political bias.

#KayBurley: Do you think the BBC is biased? Lucy Frazer: There's a perception of bias… on occasion it has been biased.. KB: Perception & evidence are different things pic.twitter.com/kDYeqmfvSU — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 22, 2024

It’s business secretary Kemi Badenoch and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper. But can you spot the difference?

Dear @lucyfrazermp, Last week you failed to produce any evidence of bias from the BBC Here’s some: pic.twitter.com/flHHTDOyqA — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 28, 2024

James O’Brien did.

But apparently the BBC is biased against Tories. https://t.co/m6L5Te6n3W — Brendan May (@bmay) January 28, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Get a grip. Here’s the end of another interview with another Labour MP *from the same programme*. https://t.co/U6hFSOl8a0 pic.twitter.com/0R0qgcAGJV — James O'Malley (@Psythor) January 28, 2024

