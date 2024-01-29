Science

This fascinating thread about a ‘mistake’ on a child’s poster of the solar system is today’s very best thing

David Harris. Updated January 29th, 2024

Self-confessed ‘nerdy writer type’ and Twitter user Latif Nasser noticed a puzzling detail on his baby son’s poster of the solar system.

The resulting Twitter thread is absolutely fascinating and testament to Latif’s powers of sleuthing. It’s full of great twists and turns and we’ve learned a lot of interesting stuff along the way. The thread, as you’d expect, went hugely viral.

Anyway, here’s the full tale in the author’s own marvellous words.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2