Ken Clarke’s description of the Rwanda Bill as like claiming ‘dogs are cats’ absolutely nails it

The Government’s logic-defying Rwanda Bill jumped another hurdle on Monday night, passing a House of Lords reading despite huge verbal opposition.

House of Lords approved the Second Reading of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill. Vote was 206: 84. Labour officially ABSTAINED, I did not and voted against the obnoxious and unworkable Bill Bill now moves to the next stage and can be amended but …. — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) January 29, 2024

Former Tory Minister Lord Ken Clarke spoke passionately against the wording of the bill, despite apparently approving in principle. It’s a brutal but accurate assessment of the dangers.

Lord Ken Clarke: " I always fear… about the risks of moving towards an elected dictatorship in this country. The sovereignty of Parliament has its limits, which are the limits of the rule of law… in a liberal democratic society such as ours."#RwandaPlan pic.twitter.com/V2OxoQ0nTX — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 29, 2024

‘Parliament …claiming the sovereignty of Parliament, could claim that the colour black is the same as the colour white or dogs are cats.’

His good sense was like a breath of fresh air.

Thank God there are a few with principles left to speak truth to power https://t.co/WfYTqlpQOU — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 29, 2024

Very much worth 2 mins of your time. https://t.co/3HMMPxdZ3Q — Alexis Conran (@alexisconran) January 29, 2024

You don't have to be a lifelong supporter of Kenneth Clarke, but my GOD, he speaks the truth here.

When the government says that Rwanda is safe and that is the LAW, what else might they say if we let them?

What if they say they've won the election when they didn't? #Madness! https://t.co/62ksXCiI0z pic.twitter.com/cIUjgYjcBg — #DoGoodBeGoodSpreadGood…Mostly (@EdoNaLife) January 30, 2024

If you are interested in the UK, take 2 minutes to watch this brilliant speech by Ken Clarke, long term minister under Thatcher. It sums up a worrying trend in the UK that did begin long before the Rwanda Bill. https://t.co/5Ux6CNNL7o — Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) January 29, 2024

Ken Clarke nails the fascistic fools who try to place themselves above the law: The so called “good chaps” model of government has been vandalised beyond recognition by this Johnson curated rump of miscreants. H/T @Haggis_UK pic.twitter.com/FmNZgySFxI https://t.co/wtNfqVhfg4 — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) January 30, 2024

"I was persuaded to support the Rwanda scheme.. But the details of this bill is a step too far for me" Conservative grandee Ken Clarke dismantles the #RwandaBill pic.twitter.com/cdXS7Syz2y — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 29, 2024

Ken Clarke The courts need to challenge the government Parliament can’t claim all dogs are cats & black is white He fears were moving towards an elected dictatorship Bravo Ken #RwandaBill #ToryFascistDictatorship pic.twitter.com/px7Kb65FRq — kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) January 29, 2024

It shouldn’t feel refreshing but somehow this does https://t.co/leBwfjk7eL — PlayfulAnywhere (@PlayfulAnytime) January 29, 2024

He sounds so sensible and speaks like a proper grown up who knows what he’s talking about. Totally opposite to the crew currently ‘running’ this country. — Jo Johns (@JoJWrites) January 29, 2024

While his MP voting record makes dismal reading, it’s clear that his judgement on some matters is razor sharp.

'Quite the most hopelessly irresponsible foreign secretary I’ve ever known.’ Conservative MP, Kenneth Clarke, shared his thoughts with us about @BorisJohnson's time as foreign secretary, telling us he believed Johnson made some 'appalling gaffs' during his time in that role. pic.twitter.com/Xb2SalgD7Z — BBC Panorama (@BBCPanorama) June 24, 2019

Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab