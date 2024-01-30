Politics

Ken Clarke’s description of the Rwanda Bill as like claiming ‘dogs are cats’ absolutely nails it

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 30th, 2024

The Government’s logic-defying Rwanda Bill jumped another hurdle on Monday night, passing a House of Lords reading despite huge verbal opposition.

Former Tory Minister Lord Ken Clarke spoke passionately against the wording of the bill, despite apparently approving in principle. It’s a brutal but accurate assessment of the dangers.

‘Parliament …claiming the sovereignty of Parliament, could claim that the colour black is the same as the colour white or dogs are cats.’

His good sense was like a breath of fresh air.

While his MP voting record makes dismal reading, it’s clear that his judgement on some matters is razor sharp.

