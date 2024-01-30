Newsnight forensically called out Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg over Brexit and it was magnificently done

News

We all know it’s true but it still makes a refreshing change to see it spelt out so clearly on the news, and Newsnight just did it brilliantly.

It’s presenter Victoria Derbyshire and the programme’s economics correspondent Ben Chu on the long-delayed impact of Brexit on the price of food and other produce coming into the UK.

And it’s four minutes very well spent.

More superb reporting from @BBCNewsnight tonight on the catastrophic impact of Brexit pic.twitter.com/jzOiYXIlGg — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 29, 2024

Bravo, all.

I've waited seven years for this moment. "There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad." George Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/wTdswWrVwO — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 30, 2024

Another "project fear" consequence is proven true. Food price increases and food shortages. Brexit damages Britain every day. https://t.co/z7nCCHu6rg — RS Archer (@archer_rs) January 30, 2024

Brilliant- but years too late. — Bettina Schulz (@1525india) January 29, 2024

This needs sharing on all social media

I honestly don't think people are aware of the seriousness of this — Deanna LeCoyte (@radiodandy75) January 29, 2024

If only someone had warned us https://t.co/2IWF5qx1rz — Dr Rachel Morris, Minister for Uncommon Nonsense (@FiveByFiveTimes) January 30, 2024

The BBC directly calling out the lies of prominent Brexit politicians. pic.twitter.com/GBsfrBiotV — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 30, 2024

To conclude …

She's too polite to say 'both were lying fucking bastards who gave no fucks about whether or not you proles can afford to eat fruit anymore'. https://t.co/huRAxVVpCv — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) January 30, 2024

Source @PeterStefanovi2