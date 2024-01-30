News

Newsnight forensically called out Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg over Brexit and it was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2024

We all know it’s true but it still makes a refreshing change to see it spelt out so clearly on the news, and Newsnight just did it brilliantly.

It’s presenter Victoria Derbyshire and the programme’s economics correspondent Ben Chu on the long-delayed impact of Brexit on the price of food and other produce coming into the UK.

And it’s four minutes very well spent.

Bravo, all.

To conclude …

Source @PeterStefanovi2