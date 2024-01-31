Life

15 favourite reactions to one woman’s heartbreaking struggle to pay for ski trips

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2024

For reasons best known to itself, the i newspaper shared this heartbreaking tale of the difficulties of paying for extra-curricular activities on top of private school fees.

We can afford £42k school fees – but ski trips and music lessons are breaking us Lara*, 52, tells how she and her husband are feeling the stress of keeping up with lifestyles of other families at their children's traditional fee-paying school

In fact, finding the least relatable thing seems to be something of a trend.

To say there was a lack of sympathy would be very much understating the mood, as these incredible reactions show.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comedy writer Mollie Goodfellow had a question.

READ MORE

A Brexiter complained that Brexit ruined his dream of an Italian retirement, and sympathy was in short supply

Source The i Image cookie_studio on Freepik