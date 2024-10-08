17 of the ‘dumbest things that people spend absurd amounts of money on’

Twitter money

There are plenty of things we’d all rather not have to fork out for. Dental treatment, for example, and appliance insurance – particularly when you realise you could have bought a new fridge for the amount it’s cost in premiums.

Science girl on Twitter/X wanted to know what things people thought were simply not worth the wads of cash spent on them.

Some were serious – others perhaps not so much, but all of them ticked the boxes.

1.

Unproven or alternative medical treatments that lack scientific backing, such as some anti-aging therapies, detox cleanses, or stem cell treatments offered by unregulated clinics. While some may offer a placebo effect or temporary relief, they can often be ineffective or even… — Dr. Simon Hundeshagen (@shundeshagen) October 3, 2024

2.

Tesla merch (I said what I said) — StaticKat (@StaticKittyKat) October 3, 2024

3.

In history, I have to say it is still the Pet Rock — Smooth Brain Inc. (@bon03420) October 3, 2024

4.

5.

6.

Clothing shouting out the brand name… Why the hell should I advertise a brand without getting paid for it? https://t.co/XldF544Goi — Fon Zwart (@fonnetje) October 3, 2024

7.

Paying utility fees to clean and transport water to my home, only to pour it on the lawn. https://t.co/9Olusdo743 — Gene Anderson (@gene_anderson) October 3, 2024

8.

Hundreds of bucks for plastic figures… https://t.co/Pz2Oiq5XBq — PsychoMax (@PsychoMax_) October 3, 2024

9.