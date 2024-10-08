23 hilarious memes and jokes about the Trump and Musk greeting at the weekend MAGA rally
You can’t have missed the comments and memes resulting from Elon Musk‘s excitable toddler impression when he joined Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Here’s a reminder.
Elon Musk has child-bearing hips, but a birth-control face. Sad! pic.twitter.com/VQVINGWamf
1953: Prince Akihito and John D. Rockefeller III
2024: Donald Trump and Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/NgeorTq3sG
It was the darkest of times it was the dumbest of times. pic.twitter.com/9jNCF5EEef
The jump wasn’t the weirdest moment from Musk’s time at the rally. What was this face about?
I found an even worse photo than the jumping one pic.twitter.com/i2YO1YRv00
Jim Watson‘s well-timed image went incredibly viral, resulting in posts like these –
1.
Oh, I'm afraid the deflector shield will be quite operational when your friends arrive. pic.twitter.com/qPyHZZAlXA
2.
“Hail Hydra” https://t.co/WLwJiKuhyD
3.
Holy shit this is creepy #DorkMAGA pic.twitter.com/4PhHC1TkRD
4.
5.
"Igor, will you give me a hand with the bags?"
"Certainly, you take the blonde and I'll take the one in the turban" pic.twitter.com/1p5WjnyAMx
6.
There's something familiar about the look on Elon Musk's face when he shakes hands with Trump. pic.twitter.com/yJn9UqACPb
7.
8.
9.
“…before turning the gun on himself.” pic.twitter.com/sswIXL0fpP
10.
11.
“My life for you!” pic.twitter.com/vxLmku9rqG
12.
Trump travels to state on Southern border to greet an immigrant. Weird.
(Photo @JimWatson_AFP) pic.twitter.com/tHkRv33BSW
